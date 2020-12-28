Cold weather alert issued; drier skies, windy weather forecast

Cold temperatures are expected in the Santa Clarita Valley, after a rainstorm swept through the SCV on Monday.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a cold weather advisory beginning Tuesday, which is expected to last until Wednesday, according to a news release.

“Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s Tuesday,” said Ryan Kittell with the National Weather Service. “(Monday was) the last day of rain.”

Kittell added weather in the SCV will shift from damp conditions brought on by Monday’s rain, to dry conditions, as winds will develop Tuesday and last until Friday.

The SCV Sheriff’s Station released a statement Monday asking people traveling to Gorman to take extra precaution, as there is snow in the area.

“Drive slowly, make sure to keep a reasonable distance between your vehicle and the car in front of you, and avoid added distractions such as use of cellphones,” the statement read.

The cold weather advisory was issued after wind-chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees and pose a risk for children and elderly who might be susceptible to cold weather.

Public Health officials recommend taking precautions to keep warm:

Dress in layers of warm clothing if you plan to be outdoors.

Protect head, hands and feet from the cold by wearing a hat, scarf, gloves, and socks.

Check on and help family members, friends and neighbors with limited mobility and limited access to heat, such as seniors or those who are ill. Check on them frequently.

If you have pets, bring them indoors and do not leave them outside overnight.

It’s also strongly recommended to avoid using stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Those who are in need of shelter during cold weather advisories are encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority which launched a winter shelter program to help those in need.

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority can be reached on their website at http://www.lahsa.org/ or by calling the county’s information line by dialing 2-1-1.