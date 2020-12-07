Deputies respond to car theft in Saugus

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a car theft at the Albertsons grocery store in Saugus Sunday.

“Deputies responded to a call about a carjacking,” said Lt. James Royal with the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “There were two males who called saying their car had been stolen. They were driving a black BMW.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station deputies respond to a car theft in Saugus Sunday. December 06, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were not called to the scene as no one required transportation to the hospital.

Royal added the suspects are still at large and the situation is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.