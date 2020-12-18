Firefighters rescue two after vehicle falls down embankment

Two people were taken to a trauma center via helicopter after the vehicle they traveled in fell down an embankment on State Route 14 in Santa Clarita on Thursday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of an expanded traffic collision around 6:03 p.m. on the northbound 14 freeway, north of Soledad Canyon Road, according to a Fire Department spokesman.

“There’s two people trapped,” he said, adding that the vehicle fell down “at least 100 feet.”

Santa Clarita Valley Search and Rescue personnel extricated the occupants from the vehicle and Fire Department helicopters transported them to a nearby trauma center just before 7 p.m., according to Supervisor Martin Rangel.

There was no other immediate information available regarding the condition of the patients.