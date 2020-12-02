One sent to hospital after crash results in overturned vehicle

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a traffic collision left one vehicle overturned in Newhall Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road Sierra Highway just after 3:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua. 

“Once on (the) scene, our units found one vehicle overturned, with no patients trapped,” Lua said.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

