One sent to hospital after crash results in overturned vehicle

At least one person was sent to the hospital after a traffic collision left one vehicle overturned in Newhall Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a two-vehicle traffic collision near the intersection of Placerita Canyon Road Sierra Highway just after 3:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“Once on (the) scene, our units found one vehicle overturned, with no patients trapped,” Lua said.

This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.