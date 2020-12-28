Traffic collision on I-5 prompts lane closures

A traffic collision involving a big rig and sedan prompted lane closures on the northbound side of Interstate 5 Monday morning.
One lane was opened after a big rig and a sedan collided on the northbound side of 1-5 near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic log.
“We got a call about a semi (truck) vs. a sedan just before 10 (a.m.),” said Los Angeles County Fire representative Franklin Lopez. “When units arrived on scene, there were no persons trapped.”
Lopez added no one involved in the accident obtained injuries and didn’t require transportation to a nearby hospital.
The big rig was blocking three lanes as of 10:30 a.m., allowing traffic to flow through one lane, according to the CHP log.