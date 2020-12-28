Traffic collision on I-5 prompts lane closures

A traffic collision involving a big rig and sedan prompted lane closures on the northbound side of Interstate 5 Monday morning.

One lane was opened after a big rig and a sedan collided on the northbound side of 1-5 near Magic Mountain Parkway, according to a California Highway Patrol traffic log.

“We got a call about a semi (truck) vs. a sedan just before 10 (a.m.),” said Los Angeles County Fire representative Franklin Lopez. “When units arrived on scene, there were no persons trapped.”



Crews work to clear the roadway after a big rig crashed into a Honda Sedan on the Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Magic Mountain Parkway exit Monday morning. December 28, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Lopez added no one involved in the accident obtained injuries and didn’t require transportation to a nearby hospital.

The big rig was blocking three lanes as of 10:30 a.m., allowing traffic to flow through one lane, according to the CHP log.