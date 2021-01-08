Vehicle fire spreads to brush at Newhall Pass

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that spread to brush in the Newhall Pass Thursday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to a vehicle fire near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 split just before 6 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“The vehicle fire caught the brush on the right shoulder of Interstate 5,” Sims said.

A vehicle fire spread to surrounding brush at the Newhall Pass on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Courtesy of the SCV Sheriff’s Station

Dubbed the Weldon Fire, the blaze was reported to be 2 acres in 3-5 mph winds, with no threats to structures, as of 6:20 p.m., Sims added.

By 6:30 p.m., the fire had reportedly grown to 10 acres, moving up a ridge, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials via a social media post.

Fire officials reported forward progress had been stopped by 6:45 p.m. at approximately 10 acres, Supervisor Ed Pickett added.