Vehicle fire spreads to brush at Newhall Pass

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire that spread to brush in the Newhall Pass Thursday evening.
Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to a vehicle fire near the Interstate 5 and Highway 14 split just before 6 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.
“The vehicle fire caught the brush on the right shoulder of Interstate 5,” Sims said.
Dubbed the Weldon Fire, the blaze was reported to be 2 acres in 3-5 mph winds, with no threats to structures, as of 6:20 p.m., Sims added.
By 6:30 p.m., the fire had reportedly grown to 10 acres, moving up a ridge, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials via a social media post.
Fire officials reported forward progress had been stopped by 6:45 p.m. at approximately 10 acres, Supervisor Ed Pickett added.