Shooting leads to gun-possession charge

A Canyon Country man initially arrested in January on suspicion of his involvement in a domestic violence shooting ultimately was accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Kevin Greaney, 30, was arrested in Palmdale after a woman was shot in the lower torso Nov. 30 at a residence on the 16600 block of Minter Court.

Detectives who investigated the shooting were given conflicting statements — however, both parties indicated the gun discharged as a result of a struggle with the firearm. As a result of the accounts, the District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges with respect to the shooting itself, according to sheriff’s officials.

Greaney was arrested Jan. 6 on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Greaney was released Jan. 9 as the charge did not require bail due to COVID-19.

Greaney has two pending cases. He has an arraignment set for the Santa Clarita gun allegation in March. He has a separate case pending in Antelope Valley courthouse.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station officials, who arrested Greaney in January, have declined multiple attempts seeking comment regarding the case. However, court records available online indicate in that case, Greaney was charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun; possession of a controlled substance while armed; illegal possession of ammunition; and possession of methamphetamine for sale.