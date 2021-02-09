Two extricated after Valencia crash

First responders work to extricate two people who were trapped following a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal
Two people were extricated from a vehicle after a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday morning.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision just after 10:15 a.m. near the intersection of The Old Road and Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Units arriving on the scene reported a two-vehicle crash just before 10:30 a.m., as firefighters began work to extricate the two trapped persons, Lua said.

One person had been extricated minutes later, with two ambulances reportedly on the scene.

First responders treat two people who were trapped following a traffic collision in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal

Salvador Plascencia said he witnessed a black car run a red light before colliding with a semi-truck’s trailer. 

“When it ran the red light, he hit the trailer of the semi,” Plascencia said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the Newhall-area CHP Office, confirmed that it was a possible red light run, adding that both of the injured parties had been traveling in the black vehicle.

Both patients were transported to a local trauma center with major injuries, Greengard added.

The intersection was also shut down, as debris from the crash and badly damaged car had scattered throughout.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Law enforcement investigate a crash where two people were trapped in Valencia on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Caleb Lunetta/The Signal
