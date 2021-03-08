Deputy transported to hospital after medical emergency

A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency Monday afternoon, sheriff’s officials confirmed.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the incident near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Golden Oak roads just after 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“(The) initial report was a possible allergic reaction,” Lua said, adding that his condition was unknown.

The deputy’s ambulance was escorted to a local hospital by a SCV Sheriff’s Station squad car, said Lua and Sgt. Beverly Nottingham of the station.

“He’s going to be OK,” added Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “He was transported for further evaluation.”