Deputy transported to hospital after medical emergency

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies respond to reports of a deputy with a medical emergency Monday afternoon. March 08, 2021. Bobby Block / The Signal.
A Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy was transported to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency Monday afternoon, sheriff’s officials confirmed. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to the incident near the intersection of Soledad Canyon and Golden Oak roads just after 12:30 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua. 

“(The) initial report was a possible allergic reaction,” Lua said, adding that his condition was unknown.  

The deputy’s ambulance was escorted to a local hospital by a SCV Sheriff’s Station squad car, said Lua and Sgt. Beverly Nottingham of the station.  

“He’s going to be OK,” added Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “He was transported for further evaluation.”  

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

