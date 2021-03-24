LASD parking enforcement to resume April 1

As Los Angeles County Public Health officials ease COVID-19-related restrictions, the Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday parking enforcement would resume beginning April 1.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Parking Enforcement Detail is set to reinstate the issuance of street sweeping citations, expired registration citations, as well as towing vehicles that have been warned via a “red tag” or any other vehicle in violation of California or L.A. County parking laws.

Red tag warnings are given to vehicles that have been left on a street for more than 72 consecutive hours in the same spot and displaying no signs of movement, such as excessive dirt, spider webs and debris underneath and around the tires, flat tires, missing parts and vandalism.

Those vehicles are again expected to be presumed abandoned, and if not moved, are subject to being towed, per sheriff’s officials.

Sheriff’s officials are now urging drivers to be mindful of this change to avoid receiving a parking citation or having a vehicle towed.

Anyone in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements by calling 866-561-9744, online via www.lasheriffparking.com or by mail addressed to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.