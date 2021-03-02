What Santa Clara Valley Parents Are Doing To Keep Their Children Entertained?

Santa Clara Valley is home to more than 1.8 million adults, teens, seniors, and children. The valley has been described as one of California’s best places to raise children in the 21st century. Many parents agree with this theory because the valley features some of the most prominent schools in the State of California. Unfortunately, Santa Clara Valley schools are currently on lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. As children are turning to virtual schools to keep up with their studies and classes, parents are searching for new entertainment ideas, including playing PG Slot.

To help jumpstart your research effort, a list of entertainment ideas in Santa Clara Valley is listed in the content provided in the article below.

Visit A Museum

Santa Clara Valley has one of California’s most prominent museums. The Rosicrucian Egyptian Museum at 1660 Park Avenue features hundreds of interactive and non-interactive exhibits. The museum offers both guided and leisure tours nearly seven days a week. On weekends, visitors can take part in workshops that are opened to the public. As the museum prepares to reopen on March 31, 2021, staff and employees are learning new techniques to help minimize the visitor’s risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Parents can also take their children to the 49ers Museum Presented by Sony at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way in Santa Clara. The museum features hundreds of sports-related displays, guided tours, and leisure visits. Tickets are very affordable, with some children getting in free of charge. If you plan on visiting the museum, you will need to wait until the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. In the meantime, you can prepare for the trip by investing in 49er sports gear.

Last, but not least, the Agnews Historic Cemetery and Museum at 1250 Hope Drive in Santa Clara. The museum documents the valley’s history of mental illness. Visitors can drive by the cemetery seven days a week, but the museum is only open to the public on Friday. Get your tickets early because this is an extremely popular tourist destination during the peak tourist season in the Santa Clara Valley.

Go On A Shopping Spree

Who doesn't love shopping? Even the youngest child enjoys shopping for toys, clothes, and video games. Whether you live in or just visiting the Santa Clara Valley, a trip to Franklin Square is a must. The square is home to 5-star restaurants, shops, and a farmer's market. The Great Mall is open to the public seven days a week, serving locals and visitors.

Franklin square features more than 200 shops like Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, Lifewear, Cole Haan, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nike, Health & Saf, and Footlocker.

Whether you just want to stretch your legs, eat brunch, or spend a little cash, you can do it at Franklin Square. It is conveniently located in close proximity to the San Jose International Airport and Northern California’s Levi’s Stadium.

If you have a little extra cash to spend, you can invest it in the shops at Mercado Santa Clara. The complex is one of the valley’s most popular entertainment exposes. The complex features an AMC Theater, various restaurants, and endless shops. It is conveniently located between the Great America Parkway and Hwy 101 on the Mission College Boulevard.

Tour A Historic Site

The Santa Clara Valley is notorious for its historical value. The valley is home to several notable historical sites, including Agilent Technologies, Berryessa Adobe, Headen-Inman House, and Mission Santa Clara de Asis. These historic sites are popular among locals and visitors.

The Headen-Inman House at 1509 Warburton Avenue in Santa Clara Valley features a museum and the Headen-Inman home. The facility is open to guided and leisure tours only on Sunday. Locals and visitors can get in free between the hours of 1 pm and 4 pm.

The Berryessa Abode at 373 Jefferson Street is conveniently located in close proximity to the Santa Clara University. The facility features some very important historical documents and artifacts that date back to 1850.

If your vacation budget is limited and you would like to learn more about the Santa Clara Valley, you will need need to take a tour of the City Hall. The facility features over 150 photographs of Santa Clara. The photographs capture an image of a 1917 parade, Santa Clara Mission post-fire, and some of the city’s earliest residents.