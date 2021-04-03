3 Tips to Develop Your Bitcoin Trading Strategy

Bitcoin is one of the most sought-after cryptocurrencies that it has increased past $60,000 in 2021 and by doing so, it allowed a lot of investors to reap huge returns. Therefore, a lot of new investors want to get into crypto trading and start investing in BTC. But it is crucial for you to take time and develop a good strategy before you invest your funds. In this article, we covered some important tips that will help you develop your own Bitcoin trading strategy

Bitcoin Wallets

Bitcoin wallets are essentially storage units for BTC and there they are of significant importance because they keep your funds safe and allow you to trade on the exchange platforms. Furthermore, Bitcoin wallets are the only option when it comes to using your BTC in the real world and purchasing goods and services. So, with that being said, it is very beneficial to carry out your research and pick a safe storage option and wallet for your funds. Generally, you will come across the following wallets – desktop, web, hardware, and mobile wallet.

The hardware wallet is treated as a cold storage option because it is more convenient for long-term investments than it is for trading online. So, you can invest in two types of wallets- one hot wallet and a cold wallet.

For example, you can use a web wallet to seamlessly trade from any device online while you can store safely your BTC in a cold storage option like a hardware wallet, for example. Otherwise, the desktop wallet is also considered very safe, and the mobile wallet is widely accessible to a wider audience that might not have daily access to a computer.

Reputable Trading Sites

The second thing you need to consider is finding a trustworthy and reputable trading site. Today also automated trading sites are the perfect option for anyone that isn’t experienced in this field. Plus, a state-of-the-art trading system like Immediate Edge buys and sells BTC, automatically for you. Another benefit is that members can make a withdrawal of up to $20,000 per transaction, while you can sign up by depositing at least $250.

The advantage of getting British on trading sites is that you can open your account using your smartphone and you have always access to your investments and you can track your progress over a specific period of time.

Otherwise, apps like the Immediate Edge, offer complete support every day of the week, which is another perk of using online trading platforms. But, as always, make sure to have a clear budget, compare different platforms, and do your research before you sign up on a trading site.

Knowledge About Bitcoin and Blockchain

It is very important to keep track of the latest news in this industry and to learn more about Bitcoin and blockchain technology. This is especially important if you’re looking to make long-term investments or you want to trade online. You’re always at an advantage when you know more about the assets, you’re investing in.

This is why you need to learn how Bitcoin operates in the blockchain network and what are the main events that can shift the price of BTC. For example, the blockchain network is a completely decentralized payment system that is peer-to-peer-based, it uses cryptography to link the blocks of transactions in the network, while the information is viewable to every user in the blockchain network.

When it comes to the price of Bitcoin it is important to read the previous historical data and notice the bull market and bear market phases. So, you can know what to expect, after a Bitcoin halving happens in the network for example. In conclusion, this is a volatile cryptocurrency that has achieved significant success and it is beneficial to stay updated about the latest trends.