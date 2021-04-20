COVID-19: L.A. County remains squarely in orange tier

California Department of Public Health officials released their updated metrics Tuesday, which kept Los Angeles County in the orange tier.

The county’s test positivity rate is at 1.2% — which meets the qualifications to move to the next tier — and while the county’s average case rate increased 0.1 to 4.0 per 100,000 residents per day, its adjusted case rate decreased 0.5 to 2.7 per 100,000, based on results from the week ending April 10.

In order to move to the least restrictive, yellow tier, the county’s case rate must drop to less than two new cases per 100,000 and its test positivity must be less than 2%.

L.A. County Department of Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 360

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,229,641

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 33

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,668

Hospitalizations countywide: 465; 21% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 7, all of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,519

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 19: 297

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%