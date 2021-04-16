COVID-19: Vaccines open to anyone over 16

COVID-19. Courtesy of the Centers for Disease Control.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday, noting that anyone 16 and older can now be vaccinated:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 613

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 1,227,514

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported: 23

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 23,569

Hospitalizations countywide: 518; 24% of which are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of April 14: 6, with 1,205 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 20, 15 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 27,459

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of April 14: 297

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the city of Santa Clarita as of April 4: 39%

Percentage of vaccinated people (at least one dose) in the SCV as of April 4: 37.2%

Signal Staff

Signal Staff

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS