Detectives investigate alleged assaults, report finding gun under teen’s pillow

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives took two teenagers into custody on suspicion of assault with a firearm, and an adult on suspicion he let them access the firearm, in a series of arrests made in Canyon Country.

Detectives with the Career Offenders, Burglaries, Robberies, Assaults — or COBRA — Team arrested a 64-year-old Canyon Country man after serving a warrant on Ermine Street early Thursday morning, according to Sgt. Brian Shreves of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Two boys were also taken into custody on suspicion of the felony assault charges.

COBRA deputies started their investigation after several assaults allegedly involving a handgun and a pair of juveniles were reported, one each on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, detectives received a report that a pistol was pointed in a threatening manner, which is considered assault with a deadly weapon. On Monday, detectives believed the teens brandished the gun in a threatening manner; and on Tuesday, they suspect the teens were involved in a fight while carrying the firearm, and the victim, who was another child on his way home from school, reported hearing a gun discharge after he was allegedly assaulted, Shreves said.

The teen suspects were both born in 2006, although sheriff’s detectives declined to share any additional identifying information because they are minors.

Detectives investigated the reports, identified the suspects and then served a search warrant at one of the boys’ homes, where the gun was reported to be found under one of the juvenile suspects’ pillows.

The weapon, a .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic handgun, was recovered, in addition to the arrests, sheriff’s officials reported.

The teenagers are expected to face felony assault charges that are going to be presented to the District Attorney’s Office, and the father was booked on suspicion of a misdemeanor for criminal storage of a firearm that a child could access.