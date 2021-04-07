Detectives seek help locating missing teen

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives issued a news release Wednesday seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Adelina Grifsha.

Grifsha was last seen on Saturday, April 3, at her Stevenson Ranch home, according to the release.

Grifsha is described as a white female, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 160 pounds, blue eyes, and blond hair.

She left a note indication her intentions to leave home possibly due to violating rules and getting her cell phone taken away, and may be frequenting the Long Beach area, per the Nixle.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Detective Dorman at the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 ext. 5176. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile AP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.