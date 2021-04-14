Firefighters respond to Agua Dulce brush fire

A fire near Highway 14 in Agua Dulce prompted a first-alarm brush fire assignment Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a brush fire near northbound Highway 14, south of Escondido Canyon Road just before 11:30 a.m., according to Supervisor Marvin Lim.

Units arriving on the scene reported a quarter-acre blaze, with no structures threatened, Lim said.

Full containment of the blaze was called shortly before noon at approximately half-acre, with units remaining on the scene for mop-up, per fire officials.