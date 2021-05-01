Johnny Crawford, of ‘Rifleman’ fame, dies at 75

By Danielle Gallegos

For The Signal

Johnny Crawford, the actor best known for his role as Mark McCain in “The Rifleman,” died Thursday after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was 75.

Crawford’s wife, Charlotte, was by his side, according to a website devoted to his life and career johnnycrawfordlegacy.com. He also was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in early 2019, according to the website.

Johnny Crawford appears in “The Rifleman” in 1961. Public domain photo

Crawford earned a star on the Old Town Newhall Western Walk of Stars on April 21, 2016, according to SCVHistory.com. “The Rifleman” was filmed from 1958 to 1963, with its first season receiving an Emmy nomination in 1959 for Best Western Series. Crawford appeared in more than 20 Western television shows and movies over the course of his career.

Crawford also received an Emmy nomination that same year for Best Supporting Actor and continuing character in “The Rifleman,” according to johnnycrawfordlegacy.com. The website also added any potential public memorial plans would be posted if and when available.