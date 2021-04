A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital following an injury near Bear Divide Monday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Copter 16 was called in to assist after reports of a motorcyclist down on Sand Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest around 11:30 a.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

The motorcyclist, who had reportedly injured themselves, was located about an hour later and was airlifted to a local hospital in unknown condition, Lua said.