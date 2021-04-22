Planning commissioners approve subdivision, preview upcoming meetings

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission unanimously approved Tuesday an application to subdivide a 2.2-acre property currently home to a shopping center and parking lot on Lyons Avenue from three to eight parcels.

Greg Fick, a representative for the applicant, CP Lyons Station SC LLC, told commissioners that the request is for financial purposes.

“It’s really kind of to separate based on the leases for more of a long-term hold,” Fick said of Lyons Station Center, which includes five buildings totaling 28,010 square feet of commercial space. “People may not want to provide financing for a vacancy that may be next to it, so it’s just to stabilize the shopping center.”

The application did not propose any construction to the shopping center, which was first approved by Los Angeles County in 1977 and includes a 7-Eleven, Korean barbecue restaurant, dental office, staffing agency, massage services, professional offices, boba store, hair salon, nail salon, Popeyes and Baskin Robbins.

Meetings in May

The Planning Commission will take up the city’s historic preservation ordinance during its regular meeting Tuesday, May 4, according to Jason Crawford, planning, marketing and economic development manager for Santa Clarita. Prior to the start of their 6 p.m. start time, commissioners will meet for a city budget study session at 5 p.m.

On May 18, commissioners will review the Sand Canyon Resort project for a fourth time. The project, a resort and spa across 77 acres at the northeast corner of Sand Canyon Road and Robinson Ranch Road, was sent back to the drawing board in March.