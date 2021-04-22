Stevenson Ranch resident accused of multiple sexual assaults returns to court

A Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy Award-winning music producer accused of having committed multiple rapes and sexual assaults returned to court on Tuesday.

Noel Christopher Fisher, 42, also known by his stage name “Detail,” has been charged with 11 counts of forcible rape, three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and two counts each of forcible oral copulation, sodomy by use of force and false imprisonment by violence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

He is scheduled to return to court once again on June 14 for a preliminary hearing — when the evidence is presented to the judge who decides whether the trial will move ahead.

Prosecutors, since Fisher’s arrest on Aug. 5 of last year, have been working to prove that Fisher is responsible for attacks on at least a half-dozen victims.

The court documents filed in that case allege the victim, an aspiring model and actress who rented an apartment in the Santa Clarita Valley, was raped by Fisher on seven different occasions.

The victim’s attorney, William Briggs, a partner at Venable, said the victim filed a temporary restraining order against Fisher and notified law enforcement officials at the time the civil complaint was filed last year.

Each of the other five defendants with lawsuits pending have separate counsel.

Fisher is being held in lieu of $6.29 million bail.