Alleged hit and run involving a pedestrian results in emergency personnel response

An alleged hit-and-run collision resulted in a woman being struck by a vehicle and emergency personnel being called to the scene in Canyon Country on Friday.

The report of the collision was received on the 19400 block of Stillmore Street, near the intersection of Whites Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road, at 1:20 p.m.

“(It was) a female adult hit by a vehicle,” said Lt. Jonathan Hoyt of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, who added that the incident was reported as a hit and run. “We got no vehicle description.”

Spokesman Jon Matheny, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the victim had been complaining of leg pain.

No transports had yet been requested as of 1:45 p.m. nor had any suspects yet been detained. The status of the victim remains unknown.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org