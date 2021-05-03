Emergency personnel respond to brush fire near Sierra Highway

A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter makes a water drop on the Skyline Fire on Monday, May 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Firefighters quickly halted a brush fire off Sierra Highway in Canyon Country Monday afternoon. 

The fire was first reported at 12:52 p.m., northeast of the intersection of Sierra Highway and Skyline Ranch Road, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.  

The blaze broke out in light grass and was initially reported at 12:55 p.m. to be 1 acre in size and creeping uphill.  

The fire was dubbed the #SkylineIC and no structures were immediately threatened, Lopez said.  

By 1:15 p.m., forward progress was reportedly stopped at 1.5 acres, added Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo. 

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond to the Skyline Fire on Monday, May 3, 2021. Bobby Block/The Signal
Caleb Lunetta

Caleb Lunetta

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS