Emergency personnel respond to brush fire near Sierra Highway

Firefighters quickly halted a brush fire off Sierra Highway in Canyon Country Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 12:52 p.m., northeast of the intersection of Sierra Highway and Skyline Ranch Road, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out in light grass and was initially reported at 12:55 p.m. to be 1 acre in size and creeping uphill.

The fire was dubbed the #SkylineIC and no structures were immediately threatened, Lopez said.

By 1:15 p.m., forward progress was reportedly stopped at 1.5 acres, added Fire Department representative Charisma Murillo.