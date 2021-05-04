Fenugreek Powder – Working Miracles on Your Hair and Skin

Need to give your skin and hair an instant boost? Fenugreek powder is the solution to all your problems. Packed with a powerful blend of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, Fenugreek is a miracle plant infused with a wide range of health benefits. Popular for its medicinal properties, pungent flavor, and scent, Fenugreek Powder is widely used today in beauty products.

Most of you might have heard of fenugreek powder for hair before. But if not, we got you covered. Today in this guide we are going to be looking at the various skin and hair benefits fenugreek powder has to offer to the users. Continue reading to find out what this easily accessible natural and organic beauty powder has to offer.

What Is Fenugreek Powder?

Commonly known as ‘methi’, fenugreek is a popular spice in the sub-continent used for its herbal properties in medicine and Indian meals. As per research, the use of fenugreek dates back thousands of years and has been found in both Chinese medicine and roman medicine.

But how did fenugreek powder come into existence? Well, not everyone likes to add leaves to their food or medicine. Chewing on them can be hard. Therefore, to increase the versatility of uses, the seeds of the fenugreek plant are crushed to extract fenugreek powder which is packed with a ton of medicinal properties.

In the east, fenugreek powder is one of the most nutritional spices, popular for its sweet yet nutty taste. Households have been using it for various DIY home remedies passed down from their ancestors to treat various health and beauty conditions.

Health Benefits of Fenugreek Powder

With the powerful and highly diverse nutritional content, fenugreek powder offers a wide range of health and beauty benefits. The rich protein and fiber content along with iron, manganese, and magnetism makes it highly beneficial for hair, skin, and overall health and wellness.

From lowering your blood sugar levels to boosting testosterone levels and promoting the production of milk during breastfeeding, fenugreek’s medicinal properties help with it all. Its anti-inflammatory and antioxidative nature allows it to fight infections, control appetite, lower blood cholesterol & sugar levels, and treat heartburn.

Other than that, fenugreek powder has become a miracle ingredient in the beauty industry. When applied to the skin, and hair in combination with other natural ingredients, it helps solve a wide range of conditions and promotes healthier-looking skin and hair.

Benefits of Fenugreek Powder for Hair

The powerful blend of anti-inflammatory and antioxidants found in the leaves and seeds of the fenugreek plant make it highly beneficial for the hair. For centuries, fenugreek powder has been used in Chinese medicine to treat baldness. Due to its rich iron and protein content, it has essential nutrients required for hair growth and strengthening. Here are a few of the major benefits it has to offer to your hair.

Promotes Natural Hair Growth

Fenugreek powder is packed with nicotinic acid and proteins, which act as the building block of the body. By supporting the scalp and removing dandruff from the root, it helps promote the growth of healthy strands from the roots to the tips.

Its natural nutritional content repairs hair from the root and promotes hair growth by preparing your scalp to support healthy and volumized hair.

Supports Healthy Scalp

Say no to dandruff and scaly skin on the scalp using fenugreek powder daily. Its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties help keep all bacteria and fungi away from your scalp. Furthermore, it also helps balance the natural pH of your scalp to promote healthy hair.

Antimicrobial Dandruff Treatment

The moisturizing and hydrating properties of fenugreek powder help in curing the dryness of your scalp. Its antimicrobial properties help it fight dandruff, which is the result of flake formation on the scalp due to fungi. It helps curb the issue from the root to cure you and your hair from a white scaly scalp.

Reduces Hair Loss

It supports your scalp and helps fight hair loss issues which result mostly due to damage caused to the scalp. Lecithin found in fenugreek powder stimulates the repairing process whereas the proteins act as the building block to repair the damage. Together they help grow healthy, long, and strong hair.

Benefits of Fenugreek Powder for Skin

From being a natural cleanser and moisturizer to acting as your pimple cream, fenugreek powder can be used for all skin-related issues. Its natural nutritional blend allows it to control oil production, protect your skin from free radicals and add a natural glow by combating premature signs of aging.

Fights Skin Inflammation

Research shows that fenugreek seeds contain high levels of anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. Its natural formula helps combat skin inflammation resulting from sunburns, unhealed wounds, eczema, and other skin conditions.

Prevents Pre-mature Signs of Aging

The rich content of antioxidants found in fenugreek along with vitamin B3 and niacin act as natural skin defenders. The chemical formula of these compounds helps in repairing skin damage by promoting the growth of new skin cells. Furthermore, it promotes collagen production which prevents fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, and hyperpigmentation.

Control Sebum Production

Its natural blend of formula helps in controlling the oil production of the skin. By ensuring that your skin does not produce excess sebum, it helps you have better control over your skin and also prevents acne in the long run.

Adds A Natural Glow

For ages, women in the east have been preparing their own face masks using fenugreek powder to add a natural glow. The antioxidative nature of the powder helps in removing the dead skin sticking on your skin for years. With regular facial scrubs, you can diminish blackheads, and prevent hyperpigmentation.

How to Use Fenugreek Powder Hair & Skin?

Fenugreek powder can be in multiple ways. You can either add it to your meals or take it as a supplement to enhance your overall health and fitness. Other than that, you can add the powder to your beauty routine and enjoy its vast range of topical benefits.

Supplements

Mix the powder in milk or any regular drink to take as a supplement. It is mostly used to increase testosterone levels in males to help with childbirth, fight heartburn, and control blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Furthermore, taking it orally also helps with the topical benefits of the herb, curbing issues from the inside. But make sure to consult your doctor before using if you are taking any other medicines for severe medical conditions.

Topical

Fenugreek powder is highly versatile. You can use it in a wide range of ways to apply it to your skin and hair to benefit from its natural herbal properties. Here are the basic ways in which you can apply it to your skin and hair. You can always create your own masks by experimenting with the ingredients.

Hair – Add the powder to a few tablespoons of water. Apply the muddy mixture to your hair stands, starting from the scalp to the tips. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with shampoo and conditioner to enjoy its benefits.

– Add the powder to a few tablespoons of water. Apply the muddy mixture to your hair stands, starting from the scalp to the tips. Let it sit for 10-15 minutes. Wash it off with shampoo and conditioner to enjoy its benefits. Skin – Prepare a mixture of fenugreek powder, water, milk, yogurt, or honey. You can also add coconut oil and other protein-packed ingredients to the mask. Apply it directly to your skin and let it sit for 10 minutes. Wash it with lukewarm water and gently pat the skin dry.

