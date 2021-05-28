Multiple overdose patients reported at Pitchess

At least three drug-related overdoses were reported at Pitchess Detention Center on Friday, adding to the number of medical emergencies the correctional facility has reported this week.

The report of the most recent set of overdoses was received by Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel at approximately 2:10 p.m. on the 29300 block of The Old Road, where the facility is located.

At least one patient had been transported to the hospital by 2:45 p.m., according to Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims, but a total of three ambulances had been requested to the scene as of 3 p.m.

No information is currently available on the exact status of each of the three patients from Friday.

On Wednesday evening, two other inmates were found in the North County Correctional facility to be unconscious and experiencing a possible overdose. A third was said to be experiencing dizziness, and all three of Wednesday night’s inmates were transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Law enforcement officials had not yet, as of the publication of this story, officially released what type of drug they believe to be involved in the reported overdoses.

On Wednesday, Naloxone, or Narcan, had been administered by other inmates in order to save the two unconscious patients’ lives. Narcan is a life-saving opioid antagonist that can reverse the effects of a fatal overdose.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.