Multiple Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopters were called in to assist with hikers experiencing medical emergencies Sunday.

The first incident was reported shortly before noon on Placerita Canyon Road in Newhall, with the second reported just minutes later shortly after noon on The Old Road in Newhall in the Towsley Canyon area, according to Fire Department Supervisor Miguel Ornelas.

Both helicopters were called in to assist in locating the hikers whose injuries were unknown.