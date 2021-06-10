Top 5 Factors To Consider When Buying A Portable Air Conditioner

The Summer months can often be a bit too hot, and Winter, too cold. This makes it somewhat uncomfortable at times. And often, make it impossible to work in your office or at home. The best solution would be to buy a portable air conditioner 2x that you can carry with you. There are various brands of portable ACs, and they come in different shapes and sizes, making it difficult to choose the one that can serve your needs better.

However, we’ve made things easier for you. Read on to find out what factors you need to consider before you buy a portable AC.

1. The Size Of The Room

The size of the room you want to cool also matters a lot when it comes to buying a portable AC unit. Most portable ACs can't cool the entire room because they are designed for individual use. However, the area the AC can cool matters a lot. What you must consider is how big your office, living room, or bedroom is.

The power of ACs is measured in BTUs. If you have a bigger room to cool, you’ll require an AC with a higher BTU number. For example, a room of 150 sq. Ft will need 5,000 BTU AC.

2. Energy Use

When buying a portable air conditioning unit, you have to consider how it will affect your monthly power bills. One way of saving on your electricity bill is to choose an AC with a low power rating. ACs with Energy Star rating are the best. You can also consider buying an AC unit with a programmable thermostat and rechargeable features.

3. Cost

Cost is an essential factor in determining the portable AC to buy. It is good to have an affordable AC unit. Premium products with high-end features cost more but will help you save in the long run. For this reason, you need to balance between your budget and quality to get the best AC for your needs.

When buying an AC unit, also consider maintenance costs such as replacement of filters, etc.

4. Size

Generally, portable ACs are small, but still, some are smaller than others. So, before you buy an AC unit, consider where you will place it and whether it will fit.

Bigger ACs are more powerful and can cool rooms faster, but they take up more space. A smaller AC may take a little longer to cool a room, but it’s more convenient if you want to move it from one room to another or to use it in your car. Its power consumption is also low.

5. Noise

While using your AC, you wouldn't want it to distract you from your studies, entertainment, or sleep. Noiseless ACs will give you peace of mind as you work on that tough project in the office or when you want to relax at home watching TV or reading a magazine.

The above factors are very crucial in choosing your portable AC unit. Try to balance between these factors to help you get the best AC.