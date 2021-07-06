6 Best Online Essay Writing Services To Pay Attention To in 2021

Again and again we read about our mental health. They say, it is the most important part of our lives as it impacts its quality significantly. Nevertheless, many start to harm it from their young years and think it will pass. No, it will not.

Students all over the world feel unprecedented stress and pressure being in new circumstances due to current changes in the world. Though online learning was in our lives earlier, now it is the only way to get proper education. And it doesn’t suit everyone.

Attempting to write an excellent essay without actual presence at lectures, without being in contact with your mates and professors is exhausting and often fruitless. Thus, essay writing services experience a new era of their existence. More and more students come to them to ask for help.

The reason is not good at all, but the tendency is wonderful. Finally, students began to take care of their mental health. If they feel overwhelmed, they can go to one of the reliable essay writing services and get professional academic writing help.

Today, a thesis or dissertation won’t make you feel anxious. Eventually, it became a thing it had to be. A paper that is supposed to help you to express your thoughts and discuss them with others, so you’ll become high-educated and self-confident. No stress is included.

However, making a decision to get essay writing help is not the end. Having decided this, a student needs to find a service he can trust his term paper or application essay with a light heart. And it requires deep research, takes a lot of time, and will cost you more sleepless nights, again. Thus, we decided to make a contribution so you can keep balance in your life further.

We have prepared for you a list of online essay services that won’t disappoint you. At first, we were going to draw conclusions based on the reviews on the Internet and a little bit of surfing it. But, we grasped pretty fast that there are very few really honest reviews. And what is even more sad, many of them are bad. As people don’t leave feedback if everything was great. They do it only if something went wrong, so the percentage is absolutely irrelevant.

Having understood this, we decided to make our own investigation. This way, all the services that are presented on the list, we tried ourselves. These are not the assumptions based on random reviews. These are the facts we gathered to make your life easier.

When we were checking the following essay and dissertation writing websites, we pay attention to:

Quality of the Papers. Its level depends on the uniqueness, grammar, plagiarism issues, essay’s topic relevance, etc. Guarantees. Are there any? Does the service keep its promises? Writers’ Expertise. As soon as the writers are the main essay writing service’s value and resource, they matter a lot. We checked how many writers are there, what they are capable of, and if there is direct contact with them. Customer Support. Last but not least. When it comes to misunderstanding, customer support plays the major role. How good is this department in essay services? Let’s see.

TOP Essay Writing Services To Help You Achieve Your Goals

PaperHelp is a shark among essay writing services. It offers many different services and always keeps its promises. They are especially good at writing long and difficult college papers like thesis papers, PhD dissertations, research papers, etc.

The website interface is plain and comprehensive. It makes the ordering process fast and easy which is very important when we talk about the anxious condition and tight deadlines.

The best thing about this service is their writers. PaperHelp has developed a strict hiring process only the most professional and experienced writers could pass. If a writer became a part of the PaperHelp team, it means he showed the best qualities a writer could have. Also, there are three levels of writers you can choose from, so no worries you can’t afford it.

Besides, PaperHelp is a company that likes making their clients happy not just with the quality of their papers, but the prices, too. It offers a great loyalty program anyone could become a member of.

PROS

Flexible Pricing Policy. It depends on the deadlines, writer’s level, the paper’s subject, and varies significantly accordingly.

Easy-To-Navigate Webpage. PaperHelp website is crafted for your comfort.

Quality. The essays are unique, written from scratch and free of plagiarism.

CONS

A Bit Confusing Writers’ Ranking. It takes time to understand why one writer’s service costs more and the other’s — less.

Definitely, it is the best option if you are looking for application essay writing assistance. It has writers that were members of committees, former students of the best UK and USA universities, and other star writers. It allows them to deliver the best admission essays.

Yet, MyAdmissionsEssays’ services aren’t limited to writing application essays. Here, you can simply get a coursework writing assistance, book reviews, or chemistry lab report.

Besides that, the service has one of the most amazing customer support departments. Your inquiries are responded to rapidly and in a polite manner. Though there is no VIP service, you are treated like one. Everyone is very attentive and helpful.

The writers are good, too. We liked their attention to details and diligence. Though sometimes the papers weren’t exactly the way we expected them to be, our comments were taken into consideration immediately and the essay was reworked as we required.

PROS

Working on Tight Deadlines. This is a great place for last minute orders.

Exceptional Customer Service. We are simply amazed at their representatives!

Top-notch Application Essays. The significance of such a paper couldn’t be underestimated. This service will help to make your dreams come true.

CONS

Poor Connection With The Writer.Sometimes, the writers are unavailable for communication. Do your best communicating with the Customer Support instead.

EvolutionWriters

This is the service that does its job professionally. It has been providing students with the high-qualified essay writing service for over 10 years and has never given a single reason to not trust it.

The writers EvolutionWriters hires are capable of completing assignments of any type and difficulty level. Here, you can order dissertation writing, coursework, problem solving, and even CV writing assistance. The writers’ expertise allows them to write papers that will impress your professor or potential boss, in case of CV writing.

The service shares the idea that there is always a room for improvement. So, their customers can get a couple of free revisions in case they don’t like the paper completely or just need to edit some parts. The revisions are included in the price and guarantee you’ll get exactly what you need.

PROS

Great Customer Support. There is an option to get a personal guide.

Huge Experience. No surprises, just a professional approach and knowing their job well.

Wide Range of Services. No need to go somewhere else to order a different kind of a paper.

CONS

Limited Number of native English speaking writers.Not all the papers are written by native English speakers.

GradeMiners

This service is one of the best options for making your first order. Here, the full refund guarantee is not just a word but a strict rule. If something will bother you about your paper, you can first get a free revision, and then, if the problem stays, receive your money back.

There are about 4000 writers at Grademiners who are experts in various science fields and cooperate with each other to get the best possible result.

GradeMiners offers pretty good customer support that is available all day round and responds to the questions relatively fast.

PROS

Strict Following The Rules. There are no tricks. Everything is proceeding due to the company’s policies.

High-educated Writers. Customers can choose among many high-qualified writers.

Full Refund Guarantee. The service always returns the customer’s money if the claim is reasonable.

CONS

Not Great Customer Support. It is fine. However, there are better examples on the market.

EssayBox writing service has been providing students with great paperwork for a long time. They have built a great reputation and keep their services at a high level.

EssayBox willingly works with short deadlines and experiences no problems with prompt delivery. Urgency is their second name. There are many channels you can contact the writer through if you have new comments. It is easy and isn’t prohibited.

All the papers EssayBox delivers are unique and free of plagiarism. The company has a strict policy about plagiarism and never tolerates it. Thus, your papers will be absolutely original, and if there is a citation there will be always a reliable source.

PROS

Urgent Cases Are Accepted. If a student needs his paper to be done as fast as possible, EssayBox writers will do their best.

Original Essays. No plagiarism is allowed, and papers are checked with reliable plagiarism checkers.

Attractive Discounts. Besides other advantages, the service offers great first-time discounts.

CONS

Higher Prices Than Average. Though there are discounts, prices aren’t low.

This is a kind of service that has many fans despite its young age. It knows how to attract customers. For example, their website is simply fantastic. It is easy, modern and easy-to-navigate. It saves you a lot of time while making an order. The information you’ll find there is comprehensive, so there is no need to spend your precious time speaking with customer support representatives.

The writers team is passionate and professional. There are people who share the same ideas and are devoted to their mission. Thus, ordering from WriteMyEssays, you’ll get texts written from scratch and full of fresh thoughts and energy.

The service pays great attention to their customers’ privacy, so they can be confident nothing will leak. They respect your right to keep anonymous and do everything to protect it.

PROS

Close Attention to Privacy. All the information you’ll share will remain anonymous.

Free Edits. Great option you won’t find somewhere else!

CONS

Absence of Loyalty Program. Lack of opportunity to get benefits from multiple ordering.

FAQ

Which essay writing service is the best?

All the websites on the list are great but different. Check which website’s offer suits your needs the most and enjoy the service you’ll get.

Why don’t they put their prices on the websites?

Though plenty of customers would like to see the price on the website, many service providers don’t do it. Why? As they don’t want to misinform you. Yes, they can put some average price on the website. But it will not be the actual one. The price is based on the writer’s expertise, the deadline, the type of work. And before you share this information, the service can’t offer you something exact.

Do they allow customers to choose the writer?

Some of them allow customers to make a choice, others decide for themselves. Ask this question before making an order to know for sure whether it is what you have been looking for.

Can I get the paper in 24 hours?

Yes, about half of the services offer urgent deliveries. However, the price will be much higher.

Is there a chance my supervisor will find out where I got the paper?

No, if you’ve ordered your paper from one of the reliable services from the list above. They all have strict Privacy policies and will never share your data with third parties.

How Can I Be Sure The Essay Writing Service Is Legal?

Probably, it is not easy to trust anyone on the Internet, yet, we assure you the essay writing services presented in this article are 100% legal and do not break any rules. Still, if you want to make sure yourself, there is a checklist you can use:

Comprehensive Website. If the service hides nothing, the information about it will be put clearly. Actual Offline Office. Not always, but often legal essay writing services have a head office with an actual address and phone number. Negative Reviews. Yes, there should be negative reviews, as it is impossible to satisfy each customer. The presence of such reviews means the service doesn’t delete them, but works with the complaints and values their customers’ feedback. Good Reputation. It doesn’t appear from nowhere. If the service is popular and reputable, the chances it is legitimate are very high.

One way or another, be careful and do not choose the first one website from the Google search. Use lists like ours or conduct your own research to be sure you are making the right choice.