Train stuck in tunnel results in fumes being ingested by crew

A disabled freight train in a tunnel resulted in an emergency response from Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel due to the crew feeling ill as a result of the fumes.

The call for the disabled train was first received at 3:21 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of Pine Street and Railroad Canyon Motorway, according to officials.

“The call came in as an ingested poison call,” said Supervisor Jonathan Matheny, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “A train is stuck in a tunnel and the crew was just feeling ill from the fumes.”

The status of the crew was unknown as of the publication of this article as medical responders had arrived on the scene shortly before 3:40 p.m.

Metrolink released an update on their social media accounts at 3:11 p.m. saying that AV Line 222 to Los Angeles would be on hold at Newhall due to a disabled freight train.

“Alternate transportation is being sought at this time,” read the post on the MetrolinkAV account.

They then announced at 3:39 p.m. that passengers between Newhall and Glendale, off train 222, can redeem an Uber voucher at https://r.uber.com/rIfQXZqFNgk for a ride up to $50.

More details and restrictions on the offer can be found at metrolinktrains.com/ubervouchers.