Acton teen discharged from hospital after leg amputation

Despite having her leg amputated only a handful of weeks ago, Harley-Anne Laub’s recovery has exceeded many of her medical providers’ expectations and she has been discharged from the hospital, her mother said last week.

Rachael Angle, Laub’s mother, has said that since the removal of her 16-year-old’s right leg, a primary concern for her recovery would be whether the muscles and tissue were starting to become necrotic. If that had occurred, surgeons would have needed to amputate again a little higher up from the original point.

However, during an examination over a week ago, doctors informed Laub and her family that the skin grafting had been successful and that she was healing well.

Harley-Anne wearing her Wicked Chicken shirt following the fundraiser in her honor. Courtesy photo.

“Everything looks really well and then they decided today that they would change her dressing one more time, and then she can go home,” said Angle, via a phone call on Wednesday, just a few hours before her daughter’s release. “It’s actually earlier than expected, probably about half a week earlier. But I mean, she’s been blowing the physical therapists’ minds with her passion just to get up and do things.”

“She’s just blown their minds left and right and she’s hit every mark that they recommended for her before she’s sent home,” Angle continued, adding that her daughter has been working with a combination of physical, occupational and speech therapists. “So, they’re all very happy with her.”

Laub’s mother described her daughter’s attitude as being excited to go home and see people she hasn’t been able to since she was struck by a vehicle July 28 on Sierra Highway near Dockweiler Drive.

Rachael Angle and her daughter Harley-Anne. Photo courtesy of Amy Meinke.

The 16-year-old and her family will need to be mindful of the graft site and remain careful, despite the major physical improvements Laub has made thus far, because any external damage or excessive pressure could mean the skin graft process would need to start all over again, Angle said.

“So, she won’t be able to go back to in-person schooling … for at least the next four weeks,” said Angle. “We’re starting outpatient physical therapy next week and we still have to come back, as an outpatient, to the hospital to constantly have the amputation site looked at from the plastic surgeon’s point of view.”

The teen will also need to be in a wheelchair, crutches or some kind of walking aid until she is ready for her prosthetic, Angle said. But regardless, the Golden Valley soccer player remains resilient and grateful for those who have supported her.

“She is blown away by all this support, the cards that we have received from anonymous people … that sent her get well cards blew her mind. To a little girl that doesn’t know half these people or a quarter of these people that have reached out to her and donated to help her (meet) these new challenges in her life…she’s very, very grateful.”

The GoFundMe page established to support Laub’s family with medical costs, as well as purchasing a custom wheelchair to accommodate the 16-year-old’s needs, remains active, according to the family.

Those wishing to contact the family directly or donate to their fundraiser can visit their page at: https://bit.ly/3yTqKaN.