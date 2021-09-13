Car crashes into home’s garage, no transports reported

A car crashed into a home’s garage off Seco Canyon Road on Monday, resulting in an immediate call to first responders.

The call for service was first reported at approximately 3:20 p.m. on the 22900 block of Garzota Drive, according to Franklin Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

First responders investigate the scene where a car crashed into a home and garage door on Monday. Bobby Block / The Signal

“One vehicle into a garage,” said Lopez, at 3:45 p.m. “No reports of injuries or transports (to the hospital) as of now.”

The vehicle that struck the garage appeared to have hit both the metal garage door as well as the house’s exterior bordering the garage.

First responders had set up caution tape around the home’s driveway while they worked to investigate the crash.