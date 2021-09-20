How to rent a house without an agency: 12 steps to follow to rent a house without making mistakes!

When it comes to how to rent a house in Blue World City Islamabad , the real estate agency, Skymarketing is the intermediary that helps supply and demand to meet.

He spreads the owner’s announcement, offers the property to the tenant and receives a commission if the agreement goes through. Even salty, in some cases.

For this reason, both parties may be wondering how to rent a house without an agency.

Tajarat.com.pk is a site that was created with the intention of providing precise and detailed information on the house by solving many doubts related to legislation and often very complex bureaucracy.

We thought of creating this guide to highlight some important points about renting by explaining which are the fundamental points to take into consideration when you want to rent a house without an agency.

How do you rent a house? In this guide you will find all the information you need. Let’s start with the instructions to read the guide.

Instructions for reading the guide

We provide you with instructions on how to read the guide so that reading can be simple and smooth.

The guide is structured in three parts:

PART 1: NECESSARY FEATURES FOR THE PROPERTY TO RENT

PART 2: HOW TO CHOOSE THE TENANT

PART 3: STIPULATION OF THE RENTAL CONTRACT

Each part is characterized by the presence of some steps to be taken that are essential for renting a house without an agency, quickly and without making mistakes.

Are you ready? Let’s begin! Let’s see together “How to rent a house”!

PART 1: Necessary characteristics for the property to be rented

First of all, let’s make a premise and immediately highlight that this guide will provide you with all the information you need both on:

how to rent a house?

how to rent an apartment?

how to rent houses (more than one)?

Therefore, you have landed on the right page!

The property cannot be rented at random.

Even if you have a house, it is not certain that it can be rented, if it does not have peculiar and specific characteristics.

But what must be these elements that can allow you to rent your home without problems?

The same real estate agency you can contact to find a tenant for your home will undoubtedly point out that everything must be in order.

Let’s examine the aspects to be taken into consideration in more detail.

Step number 1: Make sure your property has the necessary certificates

Remember that when you decide to rent a property, it must have the necessary characteristics to be given to the tenant.

How to rent an apartment? In particular, some certificates are necessary, as the real estate agency you will be able to contact will also point out.

You should have the APE and the plant conformity certificate.

Furthermore, the right to be able to rent is very important and you must have a precise idea and communicate to the tenant the condominium expenses that you have paid over time.

In particular, make sure that there are the following conditions from a bureaucratic point of view to be able to rent your apartment:

documents of the property owner - the owner of the property renting the house must present a copy of the identity card and tax code, the apartment plan, the copy of the deed of purchase, the cadastral survey , the energy performance certificate, also known as APE;

- the owner of the property renting the house must present a copy of the identity card and tax code, the apartment plan, the copy of the deed of purchase, the , the energy performance certificate, also known as APE; tenant documents - the person renting the house must present a copy of the identity card and tax code, if he is an employee, the copy of the last two pays lips, the copy of the Single Certification and copies of the card identity and tax code of any cohabitants. If you are self-employed, you must also submit a copy of the latest Single Model and the Chamber of Commerce registration;

- the person renting the house must present a copy of the identity card and tax code, if he is an employee, the copy of the last two pays lips, the copy of the Single Certification and copies of the card identity and tax code of any cohabitants. If you are self-employed, you must also submit a copy of the latest Single Model and the Chamber of Commerce registration; system compliance - you must have the certificate of conformity of the systems of the apartment to be rented. It is a question of certifying the conformity of the electrical system, of the hydraulic system, making sure that the circuit breaker, the earthling system, the air vents, the safety valves are present respectively. In addition, the verified heating system booklet must be present, describing all the thermal sources used, such as any stoves, fireplaces, boilers and air conditioning;

good condition of the property - article 1575 of the Civil Code specifies that the lessor must deliver the property in good condition, without malfunctions or damage;

the - article 1575 of the Civil Code specifies that the lessor must deliver the property in good condition, without malfunctions or damage; right to rent - you don’t always have the right to rent the house. In some conditions you may not have this feature, such as when the property is foreclosed, you cannot dispose of it at will. You do not have the right to rent even if someone has the usufruct of the house or if the judge has assigned the house in case of separation as a marital home.

Step number 2: Prepare your property

Your property must be well prepared to present it to the person who decides to rent it.

In general, we can say that you should make it more beautiful, showing as few defects as possible and also resorting to some strategies and specific tricks.

Whitewash the walls, do a deep cleaning and cover any stains.

Also you can refer to some small embellishments, to make the bathroom much more functional, so that this part of the house is also interesting.

In particular, you can keep in mind the following rules:

hygiene - the house to rent must also make a good impression from the point of view of hygiene and cleanliness in general. This last aspect should not cause any perplexity. Take care to also dust the corners, remove any mold, wash floors and horizontal surfaces well. Clean the glasses and make the details particularly shiny;

- the house to rent must also make a good impression from the point of view of hygiene and cleanliness in general. This last aspect should not cause any perplexity. Take care to also dust the corners, remove any mold, wash floors and horizontal surfaces well. Clean the glasses and make the details particularly shiny; cleaning the bathroom - especially the bathroom must give an excellent hygienic performance. The bathroom fixtures must be extremely clean and the same goes for the tub, which, if necessary, in the presence of rust stains, must be changed;

the furniture - if you are renting a furnished home, make sure the furniture is in a neutral style. The only exception can be represented by the particular value of the property which requires a particular style;

- if you are renting a furnished home, make sure the furniture is in a neutral style. The only exception can be represented by the particular value of the property which requires a particular style; functionality - very important is also the aspect of the choice of furniture and accessories, so that they are as functional as possible;

- very important is also the aspect of the choice of furniture and accessories, so that they are as functional as possible; the exterior - also takes great care of the external parts of the house. Do not leave the garden uncultivated and avoid the terrace and the balcony that are cluttered with residues of renovations that have been prepared in the apartment.

PART 2: How to choose the tenant

For the choice of the tenant, first make sure you write a well-made announcement, highlighting the salient points that must necessarily be present.

In particular, make a perfect description of the house to rent, accompanied by photos that can bring out the characteristics of the house.

Also write in the ad also in detail the expenses to be incurred for the rent.

You can place your ad on specialized sites or rely on the local press.

Eventually, if you do not want to contact a real estate agency, take care of personally managing contacts with the people concerned.

If you don’t rely on a real estate agent, you need to make appointments and organize visits, to allow potential tenants to see your property.

Step number 3: Write the ad

To write your ad, take care to respect some fundamental principles.

Try to highlight the points that cannot be missed, make a precise description, give information on the floor where the apartment is located, if it is in a condominium, indicate if the cellar is present, what are the expenses to be incurred for the rent (including any condominium fees).

Accompany the ad with photos and images that arouse interest.

Remember that those who read your ad in part may find an answer to the question “How to search for a house for rent without an agency” and your ad (proven) may be what they are looking for.

Make sure you do this:

make a catchy headline - the headline can be the trickiest part of the ad. It is good that you immediately indicate to your tenant what they are looking for. Especially if you decide to publish your ad on a website, you have to make sure to pique the attention and curiosity of the customer, so that he can click on the title itself to view the entire description of the house. Focus well on the price range and location and use captivating terms, which also give indications in reference to the excellent location of the house. Mention functions and services that can distinguish your home to rent. If you decide to make discounts, highlight them already in the title itself;

- the headline can be the trickiest part of the ad. It is good that you immediately indicate to your tenant what they are looking for. Especially if you decide to publish your ad on a website, you have to make sure to pique the attention and curiosity of the customer, so that he can click on the title itself to view the entire description of the house. Focus well on the price range and location and use captivating terms, which also give indications in reference to the excellent location of the house. Mention functions and services that can distinguish your home to rent. If you decide to make discounts, highlight them already in the title itself; start with the important information - another really fundamental rule of writing a quality ad is to start by writing the best features of your home. You should try to differentiate yourself from your competitors by getting straight to the point and highlighting what makes your rental home unique. Focus on the key aspect of your home. Report the proximity of public transport and services, define if it is a quiet area, if there is a parking space or good quality appliances. It also specifies the view of the city;

- another really fundamental rule of writing a quality ad is to start by writing the best features of your home. You should try to differentiate yourself from your competitors by getting straight to the point and highlighting what makes your rental home unique. Focus on the key aspect of your home. Report the proximity of public transport and services, define if it is a quiet area, if there is a parking space or good quality appliances. It also specifies the view of the city; go on with the basic features - immediately afterwards, again to catch the reader’s attention, indicate the basic features of your apartment. It is a question of specifying the number of rooms, the number of bathrooms, the expenses included and those excluded, the rent, the amount of the security deposit, any condominium expenses. Then indicate your name and your telephone number;

- immediately afterwards, again to catch the reader’s attention, indicate the basic features of your apartment. It is a question of specifying the number of rooms, the number of bathrooms, the expenses included and those excluded, the rent, the amount of the security deposit, any condominium expenses. Then indicate your name and your telephone number; analyze the competition - this can be useful for specifying the amount of the rent in the advertisement. Try to see what others who rent houses in your area do and, based on competitor prices, adjust to indicate a figure that is neither too low nor too high;

add photos - it is important that your ad is also accompanied by quality photos, to immediately give the reader, potential tenant, an idea of ​​your home. Take care to include photos depicting all of the main rooms. Show the house in its best light by focusing on the lighting. Take care of even the most professional aspects in your photos, taking pictures from better angles or perspectives. Always put color photos and focus images highlighting particular aspects, such as special views from balconies or terraces.

Step number 4: Place the ad on specialized sites

Then move on to insert your ad, written according to the rules we have listed, on specialized sites.

The websites dealing with house rental advertisements play a very important role.

They are characterized by bringing together supply and demand. From this point of view, the web is a great resource, because it can give you a lot of visibility and can allow you more easily to reach those who are potentially more interested in renting your apartment.

But how do you go about placing an ad on a website that deals with the subject of renting houses?

It is much simpler than you might think.

Just go to the home page of the site and enter the appropriate section that allows users to upload their ad.

You just have to follow the step-by-step instructions that the form of each site assumes, letting you enter all the information you need from time to time to create your ad.

You can place ads on the best specialized sites, which are as follows:

Immobiliare.it - allows you to search for a house for rent throughout the Italian territory and offers users the homes that correspond to specific searches;

- allows you to search for a house for rent throughout the Italian territory and offers users the homes that correspond to specific searches; Casaclick.it - in a few clicks on this site, users can find the home that corresponds to their needs. It also allows you to receive periodic announcements and to save real estate searches;

- in a few clicks on this site, users can find the home that corresponds to their needs. It also allows you to receive periodic announcements and to save real estate searches; Idealista.it - users can search this site for houses for rent throughout Italy very quickly. It also shows the rents on the map, to give a more general and at the same time more precise idea;

- users can search this site for houses for rent throughout Italy very quickly. It also shows the rents on the map, to give a more general and at the same time more precise idea; Airbnb.it - allows you to book short term rentals. With this service you can rent your home in a very simple way;

- allows you to book short term rentals. With this service you can rent your home in a very simple way; Subito.it - is a general classifieds site, but it can also be an effective alternative for renting out your home;

Kijiji.it - also very useful for online advertisements for houses to rent. It is valid for users who are looking for holiday homes, for example;

- also very useful for online advertisements for houses to rent. It is valid for users who are looking for holiday homes, for example; Casa.it - the site is used by both private users and real estate agencies to rent houses. Allows you to do detailed searches;

- the site is used by both private users and real estate agencies to rent houses. Allows you to do detailed searches; Trovacasa.net - the service allows you to choose by region and by province, based on the display on a map.

Step number 5: Manage the contacts of interested people

A very important aspect of renting a house is to manage the contacts of those who are interested in the advertisement you have published.

Get organized. We suggest some points that you can keep in mind for a better organization of all the contacts of the people who call you on the phone number you indicated in the house rental announcement:

write each number in the address book, specifically indicating the name and surname of the person concerned;

for each interested party, after the telephone contact with him, he specifies his needs and what he would like to find in the apartment;

and what he would like to find in the apartment; make a list of all the contacts and make sure to cross-reference the data, in order to see which are the ones that most correspond to what you can offer with your home;

and make sure to cross-reference the data, in order to see which are the ones that most correspond to what you can offer with your home; analyze the data you have found and arrive at certain results, so that you can really show something concrete through the house to rent;

contact first the people whose needs you are sure to answer with the house to rent;

whose needs you are sure to answer with the house to rent; contact other people later, if you do not find the right tenant among the first you contacted;

organizes visits, meeting their needs, on the basis of targeted appointments.

Step 6: Make appointments and organize visits

The time has come to make appointments with the potential tenants you have “selected”.

Get back to all interested people, giving them an appointment to visit the house.

From this point of view, he tries to be rather flexible, not annoying the interested parties.

As much as you can, try to accommodate their needs by setting specific times or specific days of the week.

Don’t overlook the possibility that some people may ask you to see the house you want to rent even on Saturdays or Sundays, when perhaps they are free from work commitments.

Be available and agree, looking for the most appropriate solution.

Here’s how you can organize yourself to show your home to interested parties.

Above all, here are some rules that you should follow, to show home in the best way:

highlight the entrance to the house . This is the first point with which potential tenants find themselves in contact with the apartment. So try to make the most of this place;

. This is the first point with which potential tenants find themselves in contact with the apartment. So try to make the most of this place; leaves the potential tenant free to roam the house, so that he can have the opportunity to personally become aware of the layout of the rooms;

if he needs to know some information, guide him as lightly as possible, in order to point him in the right direction and in order to specify some details that are not noticed at first sight;

shows the house tidy and extremely clean, to make a good impression;

and extremely clean, to make a good impression; enhance some corners, focusing on the details that could positively affect the person concerned;

highlight some details that you know correspond to the needs and what you are looking for in an apartment;

if the house has a beautiful view of the city , invite him to go out on the balcony or terrace, to show him the show he will be able to enjoy if he rents your house;

, invite him to go out on the balcony or terrace, to show him the show he will be able to enjoy if he rents your house; if the house is already rented to a previous tenant, remember what the law provides and what has been established, if any, in clauses in the rental contract. So give notice to the previous tenant and make sure to arrange appointments by making sure that visits by third parties always take place in the presence of the tenant himself, after the latter has given his consent.

PART 3: Stipulation of the rental contract

You have different types of contracts available, once you choose the tenant and they are interested in renting your home.

In agreement between the parties, the law establishes that, also according to the agreed conditions, one rather than the other form of contract is made.

Step 7: Evaluate and choose from rental contracts

How to make a rental contract and which type of contract to choose are doubts that anyone with an apartment or house to rent arises.

Let’s start by indicating the types of existing rental contracts:

– in the ordinary free-rent contract, also commonly referred to as 4 + 4, the parties can independently choose the amount of the rent. However, there is a constraint to be respected: the minimum duration of the first rental period must be 4 years and then the contract can be automatically renewed for another 4 years. Of course, during the first 4 years, the tenant can also decide to cancel the renewal, just as this possibility is also up to the landlord. Termination can be given for various reasons provided for by law, such as the sale of the property, the need to carry out major renovations or because the landlord needs to use the property for himself or his family. After the first 4 years, the landlord can send a cancellation letter to the tenant, which must be sent at least 6 months before the contract expires. In the letter you must indicate the reason why you want to get the property back. Alternatively, the parties can decide to continue their leasing relationship, even after 8 years, also by renewing the contract under new conditions. After 8 years, however, the landlord can return possession of the property even without giving precise reasons. If neither party opposes it, the law establishes that the contract is tacitly renewed automatically under the same conditions; the landlord can return possession of the property even without giving precise reasons. If neither party opposes it, the law establishes that the contract is tacitly renewed automatically under the same conditions; the landlord can return possession of the property even without giving precise reasons. If neither party opposes it, the law establishes that the contract is tacitly renewed automatically under the same conditions; transitional contract – according to the law, a transitional contract cannot last less than one month and more than 18 months. After these terms, the lease is considered concluded. Neither the landlord nor the tenant need to notify this. However, if the transitional conditions still exist at the expiration of the contract, the landlord and the tenant must agree to reconfirm that the contract continues. The transitional contract is distinguished by the fact that it must include a specific clause that explains the transitional requirement. If this clause is not specified or if the conditions relating to transience are no longer valid, the transitional contract is automatically replaced by another type of contract. In general, the type of 4 + 4 years is used. Specific documentation must be attached to the transitional contract, that ascertains the transitory housing need. The calculation of the amount of the fee is very similar to that of the agreed fee contract. In general, however, the amount establishes an increase of 20% compared to this;

– according to the law, a transitional contract cannot last less than one month and more than 18 months. After these terms, the lease is considered concluded. Neither the landlord nor the tenant need to notify this. However, if the transitional conditions still exist at the expiration of the contract, the landlord and the tenant must agree to reconfirm that the contract continues. The transitional contract is distinguished by the fact that it must include a specific clause that explains the transitional requirement. If this clause is not specified or if the conditions relating to transience are no longer valid, the transitional contract is automatically replaced by another type of contract. In general, the type of 4 + 4 years is used. Specific documentation must be attached to the transitional contract, that ascertains the transitory housing need. The calculation of the amount of the fee is very similar to that of the agreed fee contract. It also has to prove all this through a certification that is delivered directly by the tenant. The security deposit, in the case of the transitional contract for students, cannot exceed 3 months. If the lessor, instead of applying the rent according to the local conventional agreements, decides to charge a rent at the market price, the contract can be declared null and void. In this case, the tenant can contact the local streets to get back the sums he has paid in excess of the amount due. With the stipulation of this type of contract, the landlord can take advantage of tax benefits;

loan for use contract - the loan for use provides that the landlord entrusts his home to another person, so that the tenant can use it for a certain time. At the end of the contract, the person who received the property returns it. However, in this case, a fee to be paid is not established, because the loan is free. A term of the contract can be established or, if a date is not established, the borrower must return the property when the request is made by the lessor.

Before continuing we would like to point out that within the site you will be able to find models or facsimiles of rental contracts. A very useful tool we have created to help you rent your home well.

Step 8: Set the record straight right away

If you are the owner of a property you want to rent, remember that it is important to set the record straight from the start.

Do not leave anything to chance, to avoid later misunderstandings and misunderstandings with the tenant.

Establish immediately the type of contract you propose, also considering the needs of the tenant, in order to meet him and find a solution that can be useful for both parties.

Of course, the types of contracts are well defined, so you can’t do as you please, but there is always a solution that can correspond to specific objectives.

A lot of clarity must also be used with regard to the deposit, which in the case of the rent is configured as a security deposit.

Immediately explain to the tenant how many months you want to keep as a security deposit, however, sticking to what the law establishes based on the type of contract chosen.

Also as regards the amount of the monthly fee to be paid, you should clarify immediately.

As for the amount of the fee, this time too, comply with the provisions of the law.

Depending on the types of contract chosen by the parties, there are rules to be respected to establish how much rent must be paid and whether a controlled price or a market price must be applied.

In the event that, for example, there are conventional agreements between associations at the local level, find out how much you can or should ask as the amount to be paid.

Step number 9: Conclusion and signature of the contract

Have you found the right renter without an intermediary? It’s time to get to the formal stuff.

The content of the lease for residential use is freely decided by the parties.

In fact, the law 431/98 which regulates this agreement imposes only some rules of content, not a precise scheme.

In the case of the free rent lease, for example, the only obligation is the minimum duration of 4 years and a possible renewal of another four.

In a contract with an agreed rent, however, only the monthly rent quotas are established.

Therefore, the tenant and the tenant do not have to follow a precise pattern and can freely agree on the conditions of the contract.

Since there is no agency to supervise, it is important to know how to rent a house without risk.

Before signing, both the owner and the tenant must check that the contract contains everything necessary, for the maximum protection of both.

If there is an agency to supervise, it is possible to act with more security, trusting the intermediary.

Step number 10: What are the basic documents

A delicate arrangement such as renting a house with or without an agency requires the presentation of some essential documents.

At the time of signature, the owner must have with him the personal documents, the floor plan of the property and a copy of the deed of origin or the cadastral survey.

As mentioned, the energy performance certificate is also mandatory, both for information purposes and to fix the monthly fee.

The tenant, on the other hand, must present himself with personal documents and guarantees on the income received: pay slips or the last Cud in the case of an employee, single model and chamber of commerce registration in the case of a freelancer.

Finally, the duties of the tenant: here the owner can enter the right to access the property under certain conditions, an obligation to keep the house well-kept or to respect the rules of the condominium.

Step 11: What the rental agreement should contain

Stipulating a rental contract without an agency includes a series of clauses, which specify the conditions of the lease and are agreed directly between the owner and the tenant.

The rental agreement contains the personal data of the landlord and tenant and the brief description of the apartment.

Then, together, the owner and tenant determine the most important contents: the duration of the lease, any automatic renewal or the modalities of withdrawal of the signed agreement.

To this are added the conditions under which the house is rented, such as the purpose of use or the prohibitions to be respected.

A fundamental element is the rent, expressed as an annual amount and in monthly installments, followed by a deposit or any advances to be paid immediately.

These points are followed by the other items of accessory costs, such as condominium expenses and taxes, and who has to pay them.

Step number 12: Register the rental agreement

Registration of the rental agreement is very important.

In fact, only through the registration of the lease, the agreement made between the owner of a property and the tenant becomes valid.

It is essential to proceed with a lease with registration, because otherwise we could also question the agreement that has been established, under which the owner of a property grants a home to a tenant, who undertakes to pay a monthly fee.

We can say in general that both the landlord and the tenant are protected by registering the rental contract.

But let’s see who has to register the contract and what are the costs that this procedure entails.

We also examine in more detail how to register a lease.

The lease must be registered with the Revenue Agency.

Reference is made in particular to the territory in which the landlord lives.

The owner of the property must register the lease.

There are also very specific times, within which we must ensure that all this is implemented.

In fact, the omitted registration of the lease agreement or the delayed registration of the lease agreement may result in the payment of some financial penalties.

According to the law, registration must take place within 30 days of signing the contract.

After registering, the owner of the property, within 60 days, must notify the tenant accordingly, also providing proof of payment of the registration fee of the lease.

To register, there are various methods available, in particular paper and telematics methods.

In any case, several documents must be attached. Here’s what it is:

RLI model , which you can collect at the offices of the Revenue Agency or which you can download from the official website. In the RLI form you must indicate all the information concerning the contract;

, which you can collect at the offices of the Revenue Agency or which you can download from the official website. In the RLI form you must indicate all the information concerning the contract; RR form – this is a potentially attachable document. It must be presented only in the event that there are more than one contracts to be registered;

lease contract – two copies of the contract with original signature must be attached;

stamp duty – the marks for the payment of stamp duty must also be attached to each copy of the contract. The payment of the tax corresponds to 16 euros for every four sides or for every hundred lines;

receipt of payment of the registration fee.

As we have previously specified, you have two possibilities to proceed with the registration of the lease:

offices of the Revenue Agency – go to an office of the Revenue Agency competent for the area, use one of the available forms and, attaching all the other required documents, proceed with the registration using the paper form;

electronic registration – the landlord can also proceed with the registration of the rental contract, especially when it comes to the registration of the rental contract for residential use, by means of electronic services. The owner of the property must request authorization for telematics services. The procedure takes place through the RLI Web software, which can also be downloaded from the Revenue Agency website. In this case, a copy of the contract in TIF, TFF or PDF format must be attached.

To pay the registration tax of the lease you can use the F24 Elide form, if you have chosen the paper form.

Using this model, the tax code must be specified, which is different depending on whether it is the first registration, subsequent annuity, contract transfer, termination or extension.

If the telematics procedure is carried out, the payment of the fee is electronic.

But how much to pay? The cost varies. In fact, the amount of the registration tax corresponds proportionally, taking into account various factors.

If the property is subject to VAT, the registration tax is 67 euros.

The amount of the tax may also vary depending on whether the property is furnished or not.

When it comes to registering the contract, you can also choose the replacement regime of the dry coupon, reserved however only for residential contracts for residential use.

If you choose the dry coupon, you must pay a substitute tax, avoiding paying registration taxes, stamp duty, personal income tax and its additional taxes.