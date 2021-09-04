Person found dead in Kaiser Permanente parking structure Saturday morning

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in the parking structure of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 2 on Tourney Road after responding to a rescue response call around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

“(The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station) did tell me that somebody passed away and they’re not releasing any information regarding that incident,” said Deputy Alejandra Parra, a representative for the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

She told The Signal that the cause of death was unknown at the time deputies responded. When asked if the department was searching for suspects, Parra said the SCV station had not released information about suspects.

A sign directs patients to the entrance of the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices 2 parking structure on Tourney Road. Dan Watson/The Signal.

The Signal did contact the SCV Station directly. Representatives for the station directed The Signal to the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, which has not responded to a request for comment as of Saturday afternoon.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 7:43 a.m.

“They canceled the ambulance,” said Supervisor Miguel Ornelas, of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, noting units on the scene didn’t provide any additional information.