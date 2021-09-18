Woman accused of purposefully causing a fatal wrong-way crash returns to court

A woman accused of having purposefully caused a wrong-way crash on the freeway, killing one and injuring others, returned to court on Wednesday.

Nicole Thibault, 32, of the Santa Clarita Valley, was charged on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault, among a litany of other charges, in connection to the allegation that she stole a pickup truck on Jan. 22, 2018, in Riverside, and drove it into oncoming freeway traffic in the Claremont area, killing Fontana resident Daniel Castillo and injuring others.

She is set to return to court on Oct. 27 for an arraignment. During an arraignment, a defendant enters a plea to the charges levied against them.

Two others were hurt in the traffic collision — a 58-year-old Fontana woman and a 58-year-old Upland man. A total of four vehicles were struck as a result of the wrong-way crash.

Thibault herself sustained major injuries in the crash and required immediate transport to the hospital. She was arrested on Jan. 31, 2018, after having recovered in a hospital for more than a week after the fatal crash on Jan. 22, 2018.

She is being held in lieu of $2 million bail at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood.