Judge rejects restraining order; DA, prosecutors due back in court

Although rejecting a request for a temporary restraining order on Friday, a Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered District Attorney George Gascón to return to court and argue why there should not be an injunction against him and his administration.

The temporary restraining order that was a part of the injunction filed Thursday was struck down; however, the ADDA’s request for an order to show cause hearing was granted, according to officials at the L.A. Association of Deputy District Attorneys — the union representing county prosecutors.

The lawsuit filed Thursday seeking an injunction against Gascón alleged the county’s top prosecutor appointed his unqualified political supporters to prominent positions within the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The ADDA court documents also allege Gascón planned to hire three to four more deputy public defenders or deputy alternate public defenders to positions they were unqualified to assume.

The ADDA has filed appeals with the Civil Services Commission — the appellate body that oversees L.A. County employees — regarding the hirings, to which they received future hearing dates.

During the order to show cause hearing scheduled for Nov. 10, Gascón and the District Attorney’s Office will need to show why there should not be a preliminary injunction ordered. If the temporary injunction request is successful, the hirings must cease until the ongoing litigation and the ADDA’s appeals with the Civil Service Commission are resolved.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not return a request for comment as of the publication of this story. The ADDA declined to comment further beyond confirming the results of Friday’s hearing, deferring to a previous statement made Thursday:

“The Los Angeles County Charter and civil service protections were designed to ensure good government by protecting independent institutions from political cronyism. However, these protections are not self-executing,” said the statement issued by the ADDA on Thursday. “The lawsuit seeks to stop the sitting district attorney, George Gascón, from filling the civil service ranks with political loyalists and financial supporters.”