Firefighters assist driver after crash on Highway 14

By Jose Herrera

Signal Staff Writer

Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision on State Route 14 where a single vehicle lost control in the northbound lanes and hit the center divider.

Firefighters were dispatched to the site of the crash near Sand Canyon Road at approximately 11:42 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle collided with the center divider, but there were no reports of injuries and no need for transport, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Franklin Lopez.

California Highway Patrol officers and firefighters arrive on the scene of a vehicle collision at State Route 14 in the northbound lanes on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Dan Watson/ The Signal

California Highway Patrol officers were also on the scene of the collision.

CHP officers received reports that the vehicle was overturned, and they were able to help get the vehicle back on its wheels, said CHP spokesman Ramon Kendricks.

“We moved the party out of the way,” Kendricks said. “We’re glad no one was hurt.”