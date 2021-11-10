Zotrim Review Is It Worth the Money? Legit or Fake Fat Burner

Zotrim is a weight loss dietary supplement that has been gaining traction for several months. That’s 3 customers who have been talking to me since the beginning of the year to ask my opinion, so I decided to find out about this product and make an article of it.

There are so many different weight loss supplements on the market, it is important to do some research before purchasing any product. And I admit that at the sight of the sales page of the Zotrim site rather felt the scam.

As a nutritional coach, I don’t take an appetite suppressant myself but I know this type of product well and I spot scams 100km away. Just by seeing the list of ingredients and their dosage we can easily get an idea of ​​if they can help to lose weight or not. Here is my opinion on Zotrim.

What is Zotrim?

Zotrim is a dietary supplement that is designed to help you lose weight.

It is categorized as an appetite suppressant, which means it reduces hunger, prevents cravings, and helps you control your food intake. You will also feel fuller for longer after a meal, which will help you better control your appetite.

The logic is relentless: less feeling of hunger = no snacking = helps with weight loss.

As with any effective dietary supplement, the power lies in the balanced blend of ingredients. At first glance, the list of ingredients in Zotrim looks promising, as they are some of the best known and most effective appetite suppressants.

I’ll go into the different ingredients and their health benefits in more detail later, but here’s a quick rundown of what’s in a tablet:

Yerba mate

Guarana

Damiana

Caffeine

Vitamins B3 and B6

I like the combination of yerba mate, guarana and damiana, three powerful South American herbs. This unique combination of ingredients has been clinically proven to suppress appetite and help with weight loss.

No other product on the market has this combination of ingredients to my knowledge, which makes Zotrim stand out from other supplements on this point.

Plus, caffeine helps boost your energy levels and focus to help keep you physically active and promote additional weight loss, while vitamins B3 and B6 support a healthy metabolism.

I will explain further how these ingredients work exactly … But know in any case that they are natural, suitable for vegetarians, and can be used safely.

Ingredients

As promised, after the quick overview of Zotrim in the previous section, I will now dig deeper into how all of the ingredients in Zotrim actually work, and whether they help you lose weight.

Much of the information below comes from my experience and knowledge in nutrition, but I will also share with you some scientific studies that complement my conclusions.

Yerba mate

This plant extract is a well-known appetite suppressant. It contains tons of healthy antioxidants, minerals and amino acids which all contribute to healthy body function.

These nutrients give you more energy and also curb your appetite. This extract has also been scientifically proven to inhibit the development of fat cells and increase metabolism to effectively help you lose weight.

Guarana

Guarana is particularly known as a stimulant which is used in many popular energy drinks. However, this extract isn’t just limited to giving you an energy boost.

Studies have shown that guarana can speed up fat burning by increasing the metabolic rate, resulting in fat and weight loss faster.

Damiana

At first I was less impressed with this ingredient as I have never heard or read anywhere that it can suppress appetite or help with weight loss.

This is also the reason why I have never come across this ingredient in other appetite suppressant supplements.

But after doing some research, I found that damiana turns out to be very potent when combined with yerba mate and guarana.

A clinical trial tested the mixture of these three combined ingredients for appetite suppression and found that overweight people both lost weight and had their gastric emptying delayed by taking all three ingredients.

I found out that this specific combination of ingredients is actually unique to Zotrim and they even patented their formula!

Caffeine

We all know how coffee increases energy levels, but many people don’t realize how important it is to have enough energy to lose weight.

You see, when you are dieting and trying to lose weight, you eat less, which means your nutrient intake goes down, which means you have less energy.

Caffeine gives you energy. It is also known to improve your body’s metabolic rate to speed up fat burning and weight loss.

Vitamins B3 and B6

Both B vitamins play a key role in turning food into energy.

This is one of the reasons I often recommend that people take B vitamin supplements if they want to be more physically active but lack energy.

My opinion: Is Zotrim effective for weight loss?

I am rather pleasantly surprised by this supplement. It’s serious, both the ingredients chosen and their dosage seem consistent to help with weight loss via a decrease in appetite.

Out of the 3 clients that I coach who have told me about it, only one has finally bought it and she is satisfied she has seen a difference and is less hungry.

that makes Zotrim an effective appetite suppressant and a solution to consider if you need a boost.

Still, I don’t want you to think that this is some sort of magic pill that will magically melt fat.

You must consider Zotrim as an additional aid that makes it easier and faster to lose weight, but obviously you still have to make efforts on your own that in no way exempt you from eating a healthy diet and exercising. exercise.

Losing weight comes down to two main things: nutrition and exercise.

To lose weight, you need to adapt your diet to include healthy nutrients and exclude unhealthy fats. A balanced diet is essential for weight loss.

To lose weight safely and effectively, you need to combine a balanced diet with regular physical activity.

Together, these two elements represent a healthy lifestyle that promotes weight loss. A dietary supplement such as Zotrim can complement this lifestyle.

First of all, it suppresses the appetite so that you can more easily stick to a healthy and balanced diet.

Second, it increases your energy level so that you can more easily maintain a physically active lifestyle.

Where to buy Zotrim and at what price?

The best place to buy Zotrim is their official website, as this supplement is not sold in stores or drugstores.

I have seen the product offered on other websites, but it turns out that these are all resellers who either sell it for a higher price or sell a counterfeit version.

If you want to be sure that you are getting the real product, I always advise you to buy it from the official website.

Note: They offer a 100 day money back guarantee. If you just want to try the product first, you can order it and return your unused supplements if you’re not completely satisfied.

At the time of writing this Zotrim review, a 30-day cure was $ 59.99, but the prices drop when you buy multiple months of supply at a time. For example, if you buy 2 months of Zotrim, you get the 3rd month for free. You can find a full overview of the different packages and current prices on the Zotrim website.

Zotrim VS the competition

For me, Zotrim offers something more than other appetite suppressant brands like Anaca 3. They have a patented, clinically tested and proven formula. It combines appetite suppression with improving your metabolism and replenishing your energy stores. So, not only does it help you diet, it also helps you stay active and lose weight faster.

While many other supplements only help you with one of the two, Zotrim combines these effects into one powerful formula.

Another big plus is that Zotrim is completely herbal, so it’s 100% natural and suitable for both vegetarians and vegans.

Overall, compared to many other (sometimes dangerous) supplements and pills, Zotrim is definitely one of the best appetite suppressants on the market today.

Dosage: How to take Zotrim?

I have checked the packaging and it says that you should take 2 or 3 tablets of Zotrim right before a meal to get the appetite suppressant effects immediately.

The instructions state that you should not take more than 9 tablets per day. As always with supplements, I really recommend that you stick to these guidelines for your own health and for the best results.

Dangers and side effects

As Zotrim is made from 100% natural plant ingredients, you don’t have to worry about any dangers or side effects. As long as you stick to the recommended dosage and adopt a healthy diet and lifestyle, you should not experience any side effects.

Of course, as mentioned earlier, there is always the possibility that your body will react to the ingredients in the supplement in a certain way, and you might experience mild side effects or discomfort such as headaches or nausea.

It is also possible that Zotrim will interact with drugs or existing health problems. This is why I also recommend that you check with your doctor first if you have an underlying condition or if you are taking any medication.

What do negative reviews say?

My review of Zotrim wouldn’t be complete if I didn’t also look at possible complaints from my past clients.

Fortunately, the vast majority of people say that Zotrim has helped them lose weight and suppress their appetites. Nevertheless, as always, there are also negative reviews.

A few people mentioned that they noticed stomach problems, headaches or nausea after taking Zotrim.

Of course, I wasn’t there when they tried the supplement, so I can’t say for sure that they stuck to the recommended dosage (more on that below). I also don’t have any information on their diet and lifestyle at the time.

Nevertheless, when you consider the ingredients in Zotrim, like caffeine which is known to sometimes cause headaches when consumed in too much quantity, it seems plausible that these mild side effects could occur.

Although Zotrim is natural and safe, too much or unexpected interaction with another part of a person’s diet or lifestyle can cause such side effects. This would explain some of the negative reviews I read online.

However, this was actually only a small percentage of people, maybe around 10% of Zotrim reviews I read. In general, people seem to really appreciate Zotrim which is why men and women have trusted it since 2001, which is a very long time in the dietary supplement industry.

FAQ

I have tried to answer any questions you might have in my detailed Zotrim review above. Of course, it is always possible that some questions remain unanswered. That’s why I’ve added this FAQ section below to try and answer all the questions.

If you can’t find the answer to your question below, you can always message me or check the official Zotrim website for more information.

Does Zotrim Really Work?

Yes, it works. I have checked all the ingredients and reviewed customer reviews and it is clear that Zotrim successfully helps people suppress appetite and lose weight.

In addition, a total of five clinical trials have proven the effectiveness of Zotrim.

How long can I continue to take Zotrim?

As the product is safe, natural and does not cause side effects, you can continue to take Zotrim for as long as you want.

As a nutritionist, I always advise you to only use it for as long as you need it. But even once you’ve reached your ideal weight, you can of course continue to take Zotrim to help keep you on track.

Can I buy Zotrim on Amazon?

Don’t try to buy it on Amazon! The only real place to buy Zotrim is the official website, which means that if you find it on Amazon, it will either be a reseller (selling it at a higher price) or it is a fake product.

I always recommend you to buy Zotrim from the official website.

How many pounds will I lose with Zotrim (and how long will it take)?

It depends on the person, body type, nutritional intake, physical activity, and more. There is no answer to this question because each person’s body is different.

The most important thing is to make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet and exercise regularly. These two things are the key to weight loss! Zotrim is a great supplement that helps make these things easier and faster.

Verdict: what to think of Zotrim?

I sincerely believe that Zotrim is the best appetite suppressant on the market today. Its unique, clinically proven formula offers a scientifically supported weight loss solution.

After looking at the product, the ingredients, and the many customer reviews I have to say, this is a good deal. Its price is also pretty good compared to the competition, especially if you buy more than one to get a discount.

The 100 day money back guarantee is also an added bonus. This means that it is safe for you to try the product first and see if it is right for you. Overall, I think Zotrim deserves my vote for the best appetite suppressant on the market today.