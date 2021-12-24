Another cold weather alert issued for SCV

As rain continues to fall across the Santa Clarita Valley, temperatures are set to remain low through the weekend, as the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a cold weather alert for parts of the county, including the SCV.

The alert was issued for the SCV Saturday through Monday, with wind chill temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees.

National Weather Service meteorologist Kristan Lund said while the rain is gone for now, the SCV should expect scattered showers on and off through the weekend and into next week.

More rain is expected Saturday afternoon through the night, then again Sunday night into Monday and Tuesday night into Wednesday.

While none of the storms in the early morning are expected to be as heavy as the rain seen the past couple of days, a more significant storm is expected to develop later next week, Lund said.

Due to the intermittent rain showers, temperatures are expected to remain cool through next week, staying in the 60s to mid 50s range until the next storm hits, Lund added.

L.A. County Public Health Department officials suggest residents in affected areas dress warm, limit time outside, bring pets indoors and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors.

Prolonged exposure to the cold could lead to hypothermia, while extreme cold could lead to frostbite. Public Health advises those who show signs of either to seek immediate medical care.

The L.A. Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit lahsa.org or call 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone.