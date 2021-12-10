Cold weather alert issued for SCV

Shoppers head for the stores as a light rain falls in the Vallarta Supermarkets parking lot in Santa Clarita on Thursday, 120921. Dan Watson/The Signal
Following a drizzly Thursday in the Santa Clarita Valley, temperatures are set to remain low through the weekend, as the Los Angeles County Health Officer issued a cold weather alert for parts of the county, including the SCV. 

The alert was issued for the SCV Friday through Sunday, with wind chill temperatures expected to drop below 32 degrees. 

National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Kittell said the lows are expected to be generally in the 30s for the next few days each night through Monday morning, with Saturday night being the coldest, while high daytime temperatures are expected to peak right around 60 degrees. 

While the SCV saw drizzle Thursday, a winter storm is also in the forecast for early next week, with 2 inches of rain expected in the SCV, with closer to 4 inches in the foothills, Kittell added. 

The SCV received only an inch of rain in the last storm to hit in October, for comparison, Kittell noted. 

L.A. County Public Health Department officials suggest residents in affected areas dress warm, limit time outside, bring pets indoors and check on elderly friends, family and neighbors. 

Prolonged exposure to the cold could lead to hypothermia, while extreme cold could lead to frostbite. Public Health advises those who show signs of either to seek immediate medical care. 

The L.A. Homeless Services Authority has a winter shelter program available for those who need shelter. For more information, visit lahsa.org or call 2-1-1 from any landline or cell phone. 

A person walks in the rain past the Shell gas station at the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard on Thursday, 120921. Dan Watson/The Signal
