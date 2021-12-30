Grapevine shut down due to snow, ice

Despite officials predicting only light snow flurries would be hitting the Grapevine overnight, California Highway Patrol units were forced to close Interstate 5 early Thursday morning.

By 6:30 a.m., CHP and Caltrans made the decision to shut down Interstate 5 through the Grapevine due to unpassable conditions brought on by the snow and ice, according to CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP-Newhall area office.

“Operation Snowflake” also went into effect, prompting crews to open the gate north of Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, which allows drivers to turn around and travel back in the other direction.

The duration of the closure was unknown as of the publication of this article.