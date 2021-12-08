Man arrested on suspicion of brandishing knife, threats

A 44-year-old man, of Newhall, was arrested Monday on suspicion of making criminal threats to another person while brandishing a knife, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies.

Deputies responded to a call for service on the 24600 block of Pine Street in Newhall regarding a man with a knife, according to deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the man took out a knife and made threats during a verbal argument between the victim and suspect, added Arriaga.

Deputies contacted a man matching the suspect description underneath the Railroad Avenue overpass and deputies detained him.

According to Arriaga, the victim identified him as the suspect and deputies arrested him on suspicion of making criminal threats. Bail was set at $50,0000.