Sheriff’s vehicle involved in crash; no injuries reported

An unoccupied Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department vehicle was sideswiped by a passing motorist Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Grandview Drive and Newhall Ranch Road, according to Lt. Marc Phillips of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The LASD vehicle reportedly only received damage to the driver’s side mirror, Phillips said.

At least two other vehicles were involved, both of which sustained damage to the front ends.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, Phillips added.