Amazing Places To Get Engaged In Santa Clarita

Every year almost half a million people get married in California; in fact 51% of people over 18 in the state are married. Needless to say, California sure is a romantic place to live in! Asking someone to spend the rest of their lives with you is one of the biggest milestones in any relationship. It is a promise of commitment that will never be forgotten. In the Santa Clarita area there are some beautiful and unusual places where you can pop the important question. From places with outstanding views, to intimate and unusual spots, you can get engaged in a way that is personal and meaningful to you both. Just don’t forget to bring the ring before you get down on one knee!

The National Parks

If you both love the great outdoors and want an engagement with a beautiful vista, then there are several National Parks in the Santa Clarita area that are perfect. Bouquet Canyon (35191 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91390) has some beautiful waterfalls that are an easy hike, only half a mile from the parking area. You could propose on the stepping stones across the falls with the rushing water in the background. The Placerita Canyon Natural Area is also beautiful (19152 Placerita Canyon Rd, Newhall, CA 91321) and has plenty of spots where you can pop the question. There are shaded oak groves and streams lined with sycamore and oak trees, your engagement will certainly be at one with nature.

Rooftop restaurants and bars

If you want to propose with an amazing view of Santa Clarita, there are some wonderful rooftop restaurants where you can enjoy a meal together before you get down on one knee with an engagement ring. A solitaire setting is the most popular ring choice for an engagement, with a classic diamond, or you might want to choose something more intricate, like a pavé setting. An engagement ring is something that will be worn for the rest of your life, so it is important that it’s right. Reyes Winery on Main (24329 Main Street, Santa Clarita 91321) has a beautiful rooftop terrace that is stunning at night. The menu, which includes sea scallops and ora king salmon, is wonderfully indulgent – perfect for a proposal. Alchemy (24501 Town Center Dr Suite 101, CA 91355) is another great place with rooftop views. You can celebrate your engagement with a cocktail and share a piece of the cheesecake of the day.

Adrenaline proposal

If you and your partner love a good rush of adrenaline, then you could propose at the top of one of the thrilling rollercoasters at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Saying “yes” at the top of Full Throttle, before the plunge downwards could make both of your hearts leap. Or you could choose Wonder Woman™ Flight Of Courage, the longest single-rail rollercoaster in the world. It will certainly be an exciting marriage proposal!

Asking someone to marry you is a personal and special milestone. There are no shortage of beautiful places in Santa Clarita where you can pop the question and have an engagement to remember forever.