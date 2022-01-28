City Council approves 2021 community services, arts grant committee funding

The Santa Clarita City Council approved a number of initiatives and funding programs Tuesday night, including the city’s 2022 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations.

The approved 2022 Community Services and Arts Grants Committee’s program funding recommendations in an amount not to exceed $91,000 for Community Services Grants and $89,000 for Arts Grants, for a total of $180,000, according to the city’s approved agenda item.

The council also approved the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. The city’s independent audit firm issued an unmodified “clean” audit, which reflects the best level an organization can receive on its financial statements.

Additionally, the council adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 15.44 of the city’s municipal code concerning Integrated Waste Management to comply with Senate Bill 1383, legislation passed in 2016 and designed to reduce greenhouse emissions from things such as organic waste.

“Senate Bill 1383 allows cities to take an educational approach to enforcement of their local ordinance for the first two years of such ordinance being in effect,” reads the agenda item. “However, beginning in January 2024, cities must take progressive enforcement actions against organic waste generators that are not in compliance with the local ordinance.”

Also, the council appointed Andrea Vibe to the Arts Commission.