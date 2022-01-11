Here’s how to buy the best coffee machine

Coffee machines are a great investment for coffee fanatics who are trying to save up. These machines let you buy a fresh cup of coffee without the hassle of driving to and fro from a coffee shop. Coffee makers may seem like a huge initial cost, but they certainly save you thousands of dollars in the long run.

That is why we will help you choose the best one from a long list of coffee machines. There is so much variety that can certainly get you confused. Check out our quick buying guide to judge which one you should buy for yourself.

What type of coffee do you prefer?

Before purchasing a coffee machine, the first question you have to ask is your coffee preference. Some people prefer filtered black coffee, while some like the milk variants of espressos. That will help you gauge what type of coffee machine to buy.

For example, if you like to switch up your morning coffee, an automatic machine with lots of options is ideal. But if you prefer a strong black coffee, then a simple coffee maker would work best.

Types of coffee machines

Another question you may have is the type of coffee machines out there. There are many complicated options, but they can be classified into three categories.

Traditional

The most basic type of coffee maker is the traditional type. This coffee maker requires a filter and uses grounded coffee to brew you a nice cup of black coffee. They have a filter that coffee is placed in, and water is forced through it. This gives you rich black coffee that is great in flavor and intensity.

Beans

Another type of coffee machine is the one that uses fresh coffee beans. The machine grounds the beans and then prepares a fresh, warm cup of coffee. These machines are slightly on the expensive side but are surely something you will like. Since these are as fresh as a cup of coffee can be, you can get your hands on them for best results.

Capsules

Another type of coffee machine is the one that uses a capsule. These are capsules or pod machines, you have to place a coffee pod or capsule in them, and the machine will do the rest.

Depending on the model and manufacturer, these can range from cheap to expensive price points. This will help you prepare a coffee that’s easy to whip up and the same every time.

Which features should you look for?

It would be best to keep an eye on certain features while purchasing a coffee machine. These are not a must but can come in handy.

Automated

It would help if you had an automated coffee machine. There are manual, semi-automated and even fully automatic machines in the market. The fully automated ones are super easy to use and can help you prepare a cup instantly without much hassle. Automatic machines remember your preference and deliver the same quality every time.

Milk frother

Next, it’s great to buy a machine that has a milk frother installed. Although it is slightly expensive, it can surely lift your cup of coffee from homemade to Caffe level. The milk frother can steam and froth your milk giving you a creamy, delicious, and cozy cup of coffee.

Options

It would help if you also looked for a machine that gives you many options. More options can give you more variety in your coffee. Machines have different modes in the amount of coffee you want, the strength and intensity you are looking for, and the type of coffee you want, from simple espresso shots to warm cups of cappuccino.

Cup warmers

It would help if you also looked for a machine with cup warmers. These machines have a heated top to place your mug to warm it up. This will ensure a perfectly heated cup of coffee. Although you can heat your cups up with some hot water, a cup warmer can be a game-changer too.

Water filter

Opt for a machine that has a water filter installed. This will save you a lot of maintenance and repair costs; since the water you may use may not be free from minerals, you can choose a machine with a filter installed.

Conclusion

Coffee machines can be complicated to buy, especially with many models and types. That is why we have compiled a list of great features, the basic types, and what coffee you like, to help you buy the perfect coffee machine.