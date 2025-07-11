Vehicle crashes into wall in Newhall 

A traffic collision, which resulted in a car crashing into a brick wall, occurred at the intersection of Avenida Ronada and Orchard Village Road in Newhall on Friday afternoon, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to Hoslet, deputies responded at 1:48 p.m. The collision involved a gray truck and silver sedan. There were no arrests made during the time of the story’s publication, according to Hoslet.

There were no injuries reported, according to Saadullah Sheikh, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Firefighters were on the scene from 1:56 to 2:07 p.m.