How and Where to Find the Best Love Psychics in 2022

Nowadays it feels like everyone thinks they are relationship and love experts. Everyone’s got an opinion and a personal story to back it up. But that’s not what you’re looking for. You’re looking for a trustworthy and experienced love psychic who can give you insights that go beyond the obvious.

Well, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to discover where you can find real, verified love psychics, and steer clear of scammers and fake readers. A single reading from a gifted love psychic has the potential to change your entire life. Is your partner the one? Have you yet to meet your soulmate? Should you continue trying to save your current relationship? Finding the right love psychic is key to discovering the answers to these questions.

In a Rush? Here Are the Top Love Psychic Sites for Accurate Readings

California Psychics — Most rigorous screening processes for love psychics Purple Garden — Best for on-the-go love readings from anywhere Keen — Best for emailing and messaging love psychics directly Psychic Source — Best for face-to-face video readings PathForward — Most affordable flat-fee pricing

How to Choose the Right Psychic Site for Your Love Life

When considering where to search for the best love psychics, take a moment to consider your answers to these questions:

General questions:

Does a psychic specialize in love and relationship readings?

If there’s one golden rule when searching for the best love psychic, it’s that you have to do some research. Just like you look at a restaurant’s ratings before you make a reservation, you have to check out a psychic’s experience, skills, and customer reviews before scheduling a private reading.

Most psychic reading sites have dedicated sections that feature love and relationship psychics, but it still helps to review each psychic’s profile to find out more about their experience and what past customers have to say.

Does the site offer a satisfaction guarantee or refund policy?

One of the quickest ways to determine if a psychic reading site is credible, or just another scam, is to look for a satisfaction guarantee or a refund policy. When a site publicly states that they are willing to refund, or at least credit you for an unsatisfactory reading, it means they take your experience seriously.

Does the site offer any free minutes?

Love and relationship psychic readings are particularly personal, which is why it’s essential to find the right person for your reading. This is where free minutes can really come in handy.

They give you the chance to see if you have a connection with a psychic before you start paying. Within the first 3 to 5 minutes of speaking with your reader, you’ll know whether or not the conversation is worth continuing. And if not, don’t hesitate to hang up or end your chat.

What reading options does the site offer?

Most psychic reading sites give you the option to connect with love psychics via phone and chat, and some even support video calls. Think about what type of communication you’d prefer for something as personal as a love reading.

Maybe you want to be face to face with your reader, or even be able to show them a photo of your person of interest. On the other hand, maybe you’re in a difficult relationship and you’d like to consult with your psychic without feeling too exposed. In this case, chat may be the best option for you.

Personal questions:

What do you want your love psychic to help you with?

Before choosing a specific psychic and paying for a reading, take some time to think about what you need assistance with. Are you currently in a relationship and having difficulties? You might want to find an empath. Are you searching for the right person for you? You might want to find a reader with clairvoyant abilities. Are you trying to get over a traumatic breakup? You might want to find an energy healer or reiki master.

How frequently do you want to meet with a love and relationship psychic?

Love and relationships are one of those areas that require time and patience. For this reason, you may not need to chat to a psychic every week, but this should be based on your personal situation.

Prices for psychic love readings vary wildly. Some sites charge as little as $0.99 per minute, while others charge up to $30 or more. Decide how frequently you’d like to meet with your chosen psychic and how much you’d like to spend on each session.

Are there other people affecting your relationship or love life?

More frequently than not there are third parties impacting our relationships. This is something to make a note of before your session. Making your psychic aware of the people you think are influencing your relationship will help them tune into the right energies, and give you a much more detailed reading.

Don’t worry if you don’t have a specific answer for each one of these questions just yet, it just helps to keep them in mind as you select the right site.

Where to Find the Best Love Psychics

Why It’s Right for You: The rigorous psychic screening process.

California Psychics is a top pick for anyone looking for accurate and detailed love and relationship guidance they can trust. This is mainly due to the in-depth screening process that each love psychic needs to go through.

If you’re not sure which psychic to start with, I recommend looking at the love psychics under Staff Picks. Staff Pick psychics have been hand-selected by the California Psychics team for their exceptional gifts and performance.

You can choose to connect with psychics via call and chat, and there is a mobile app if you need answers on the go.

Key Features:

Wide range of psychic tools, specialties, and abilities. On California Psychics, you’ll find love psychics who are empaths, mediums, and clairvoyants. They also use additional tools such as tarot, automatic writing, I-ching, astrology, runes, crystals, and more.

On California Psychics, you’ll find love psychics who are empaths, mediums, and clairvoyants. They also use additional tools such as tarot, automatic writing, I-ching, astrology, runes, crystals, and more. Satisfaction guarantee. California Psychics’ satisfaction guarantee states that you can receive up to 15 minutes of reading time credited back to your account in the event of an unsatisfactory reading. You just need to be sure to report the incident within 24 hours of the reading.

California Psychics’ satisfaction guarantee states that you can receive up to 15 minutes of reading time credited back to your account in the event of an unsatisfactory reading. You just need to be sure to report the incident within 24 hours of the reading. Karma Rewards. One of the biggest perks of California Psychics is their Karma Rewards program. When you become a customer, you can enroll in the program and earn points with every purchase you make. These points can then be used toward future readings. You’ll also receive $20 worth of free credits just for joining.

#1 Love Psychic Pick: Uma

Uma is one of the highest-rated love psychics on California Psychics. She has delivered over 10,000 readings and is rated 5 stars based on over 5,000 customer reviews. She is also skilled in tarot and oracle cards and is clairsentient and clairaudient.

Customer review: “Uma makes the sun shine through even in a tornado! You never have to doubt her psychic abilities and can count on her for advice in every area of your life. Sooner or later, it will all come true.”

Why It’s Right for You: Ideal for on-the-go love psychic readings.

Overview

If you would prefer to connect with a love psychic on your mobile phone, Purple Garden comes highly recommended. The app is easy to use and you have the option to filter psychics according to the number of reviews they have, what they charge per minute, and how you would prefer to connect (phone, chat, or video).

While there is also a desktop version of the site, Purple Garden was originally designed for mobile users, so you will have a better experience with the app.

Key Features:

Affordable pricing. Purple Garden is one of the few psychic reading platforms that still offer love readings for as low as $0.99 per minute. New customers also get free credits in return for their first purchase.

Purple Garden is one of the few psychic reading platforms that still offer love readings for as low as $0.99 per minute. New customers also get free credits in return for their first purchase. Cash-back program. Another huge perk of Purple Garden is their cash-back program— it’s completely free to enroll and you’ll receive 5% cash-back on every purchase. These rewards can then be used towards future readings.

Another huge perk of Purple Garden is their cash-back program— These rewards can then be used towards future readings. Video reading option. While most psychic reading sites offer the option to connect to love psychics via phone and chat, Purple Garden takes it one step further with video readings. So if you’re looking to connect with a psychic face-to-face, Purple Garden is a top choice. Keep in mind that if you choose to use your computer, only the chat function is available.

#1 Love Psychic Pick: Psychic Ana Maria

Psychic Ana Maria is a natural-born empath and clairvoyant who specializes in love and relationships. She has over 15 years of experience delivering love readings and has conducted nearly 7,000 readings on Purple Garden via chat, phone, and video to date.

Customer review: “She is always most helpful. Her past predictions have come to fruition ~ I highly recommend her.”

Why It’s Right for You: Email and message love psychics directly.

Overview

While Keen is a top choice for anyone looking to find experienced love psychics, it’s an especially great choice for people who are new to the world of online psychic readings. The site’s psychic matching tool will ensure you know which love psychics are a good fit for you based on your specific requirements.

You also have the ability to email or message a psychic directly should you have any specific questions before you schedule a reading.

Key Features:

100% satisfaction guarantee. Keen’s satisfaction guarantee states that if you’re not completely satisfied with your reading you can request your time back as credits. The team at Keen is also very easy to get in touch with, and is quick to respond should you have questions or complaints.

Keen’s satisfaction guarantee states that if you’re not completely satisfied with your reading you can request your time back as credits. The team at Keen is also very easy to get in touch with, and is quick to respond should you have questions or complaints. Highly experienced psychics. Keen has been around for over 20 years and is a veteran site for psychic love readings. You’ll find over 200 love psychics on the platform, and many of them have been active since 2001. These readers have not only delivered tens of thousands of readings, but they also hold high ratings based on just as many client reviews.

Keen has been around for over 20 years and is a veteran site for psychic love readings. These readers have not only delivered tens of thousands of readings, but they also hold high ratings based on just as many client reviews. Free minutes. New Keen customers receive 3 free minutes. You can also purchase 10 minutes worth of reading time for just $1.99.

#1 Love Psychic Pick: Marishka

Marishka is a love expert and long-time psychic on Keen, having joined the platform in 2001. She has delivered over 16,000 readings since then and is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars based on over 10,000 customer reviews. Marishka uses her skills in clairvoyance, tarot, hypnosis, and numerology to help guide her clients in their romantic relationships.

Customer review: “She picked up on so much about my POI. The number/timeframe she provided in her last reading came to pass.”

Why It’s Right for You: Schedule face-to-face readings with a love psychic.

Overview

Speaking with a love psychic is a very personal and intimate experience, which is why it helps to have the option of a video reading. Psychic Source not only offers readings through chat and phone but video too.

Psychic Source is also one of those rare psychic reading sites that excel in many areas. The platform has a great introductory offer, satisfaction guarantee, mobile app, and more.

Key Features:

Video readings. You’ll find over 35 readers on Psychic Source who specialize in love and relationships, and conduct readings via video call. This gives you the chance to speak to an expert face-to-face.

You’ll find over 35 readers on Psychic Source who specialize in love and relationships, and conduct readings via video call. This gives you the chance to speak to an expert face-to-face. Scheduling functionality. If a love psychic isn’t available at the time you’re online, you can view their calendar and schedule a reading at a time that works for you.

If a love psychic isn’t available at the time you’re online, you can view their calendar and schedule a reading at a time that works for you. 100% satisfaction guarantee. Similar to other highly credible psychic reading sites, Psychic Source has a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with your reading, you can request your time back within 1 day of the reading. Up to 20 minutes can be credited back to your account.

#1 Love Psychic Pick: Psychic Hope

Psychic Hope is a gifted love psychic with over 16 years of experience. She is an intuitive empath who also specializes in tarot and reiki healing. She offers readings via phone, chat, and video.

Customer review: “This was my first reading with Hope but it definitely won’t be my last! She connects really quickly, doesn’t waste your time and gives detailed answers.”

Why It’s Right for You: The affordable, flat-fee pricing for regular love readings.

Say goodbye to premium, over-priced per-minute rates when you head over to PathForward.

If you’re someone who wants to try out several different love psychics before deciding on “the one”, PathForward is the site that lets you do just that. There are over 50 love psychics that you can connect with via phone or chat. And the site’s flat pricing means you’ll never have to pay extra to speak to experienced and accurate love psychics.

Key Features:

User-friendly experience. The PathForward website is one of the easiest to use, which is ideal if you are new to psychic love readings. Filter your search for a psychic according to gifts, tools, communication, and language.

The PathForward website is one of the easiest to use, which is ideal if you are new to psychic love readings. Filter your search for a psychic according to gifts, tools, communication, and language. Affordable introductory rates. New customers can sign up and connect with a love psychic for just $0.83 per minute. When you sign up for your new account you can choose between a 10, 20, or 30-minute plan. Regardless of the plan you choose, you’ll get an additional 3 free minutes credited to your account.

New customers can sign up and connect with a love psychic for just $0.83 per minute. When you sign up for your new account you can choose between a 10, 20, or 30-minute plan. In Sight rewards. You can also enroll in their rewards program, completely free. In Sight rewards let you earn 3% cashback on every purchase, which you can use towards future readings. Best of all, you’ll get $5 worth of free credit just for enrolling.

#1 Love Psychic Pick: Legacy

Legacy is an intuitive empath that specializes in love and relationships. During her readings, she likes to use angel and oracle cards, as well as connect with her spirit guides. Legacy takes a unique approach to helping clients by looking into their pasts to understand their current and future behaviors. She is rated 5 stars and you can connect with her via phone and chat.

Customer review: “This was an experience I will never forget. She started off and hit EVERYTHING without me having to say much of anything. What a gifted reader.”

Are Free Love Psychics Accurate?

It’s completely reasonable to wonder whether free love psychics are accurate.

If you’re using an app or website for love readings and it’s completely free (or worse, you need to watch an ad to gain access), then there’s a very slim chance it will be accurate. Most completely free platforms just spit out generic readings and predictions at random.

If you want a real reading from a legit psychic (without breaking the bank) the best thing to do is take advantage of the introductory offers that paid sites frequently have. Every site has a different offer, but they tend to be in the form of free minutes and credits, or discounted per-minute rates. These offers are a great opportunity to connect with a real love psychic of your choosing without paying full rates.

Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Love Psychic Reading

Don’t be closed off or cold with your reader.



A lot of people go into readings with a reserved mindset because they think this is the right way to test if a reader truly has psychic abilities. This is not a good strategy, especially when it comes to love and relationship readings. You need to communicate your desires, reservations, and needs in order for your reader to help get you on the right path to meeting your soulmate.

Come to your reading prepared.

You should let your psychic know right off the bat that you’re there for a relationship reading. Have your questions written down ahead of time so you don’t waste any of your valuable minutes trying to remember what you wanted to ask.

Expect the unexpected.

Oftentimes we go into psychic relationship readings having a very specific person in mind, and yet, our reader sees someone completely different on our horizon. Don’t try to lead your reader into giving you the responses you want to hear. Instead, let them be honest with you

Be self-reflective.

Don’t just ask things about your partner or person of interest. Remember that you make up half of your own relationship, which means you may have things you’d like to ask your psychic about yourself. Consider questions like, am I doing all that I can in my relationship? Do I hold myself to the same expectations that I hold my partner? Am I responsible for any of the difficulties we may be having? One of the most valuable things about meeting with a psychic is their unbiased, and non-judgemental point of view that they bring to the table.

Bottom Line

Finding a love psychic that you have a real connection with isn’t easy but these websites are the best places to start. Start by deciding what kind of love psychic you would prefer to speak to before considering the different features and reading options mentioned above.

With this information in hand, there is no way you can choose the wrong psychic.

FAQs

Q: Isn’t it better to meet with a love psychic in person?

A: Meeting with a love psychic in person is neither better nor worse than talking online or on the phone. A true psychic will be able to offer you guidance and use their gifts in both settings. Aside from this, it’s perfectly reasonable that you might prefer meeting with a psychic online, from the comfort of your own home, particularly when it comes to love and relationships. What’s more, picking up the phone is easier and more affordable than traveling to meet someone face to face.

Q: Can a love psychic really help me over the phone?

A: Yes! A truly gifted psychic will be able to give you a valuable reading over the phone because they don’t only rely on their sense of sight. Clairaudient psychics pay close attention to your voice and tone. Energy healers can pick up on your energy no matter the distance between you. Empaths connect and experience your feelings as you do through your words. And the list goes on.

Q: Should I get a second opinion from another love psychic?

A: Absolutely. There’s nothing wrong with cross-checking what one love psychic said with another. In fact, I’d encourage you to do exactly this as psychics have different styles, use different tools, and have different gifts.

Q: Should I meet with a male or female psychic reader for my relationship reading? Does it make a difference?

A: This one is up to you. It’s not uncommon that people want to meet with a reader who is the same sex as their POI, because they believe that the reader can give them better insight into their point of view. While this often is the case, it’s also not a hard and fast rule. At the end of the day, the psychic you choose to meet with should be someone you feel comfortable speaking to and who you trust.