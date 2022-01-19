Update: Missing man found

A local man who had been reported missing has been found, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, deputies had sought the public’s help in locating Matthew Lewis Darwin, 22, of Santa Clarita, who last had been seen Sunday around 2 p.m. on the 26400 block of Woodstone Place, according to the LASD Missing Persons Unit.

A few hours later, it was reported he had been found.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Matthew Lewis Darwin has been located,” an LASD news release read. “Thank you for your help.”