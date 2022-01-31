Valencia High student struck by vehicle, transported to the hospital

A Valencia High School student was transported to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle near campus on Monday.

The report of the incident was first received at approximately 3 p.m., near the intersection of Decoro Drive and Dickason Drive.

“We did receive a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian on Dickason Drive/Decoro Drive,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “At the time of the report, the pedestrian was reported to be sitting up.”

Arriaga confirmed that the patient was ultimately transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A first responder on the scene said the high school student was struck by the vehicle while attempting to cross the street.

The status of the patient was unknown as of the publication of this article.