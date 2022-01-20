What Are the Top 4 Companies that Produce CBD Sleep Products?

There is a growing awareness of the benefits of CBD oil in the health and wellness market. It is also becoming easier to find products that include this active ingredient. CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of the compounds found in hemp oil.

Its typical use is to treat many physical and mental conditions. The market for CBD sleep products is growing as more people learn about CBD oil and its benefits. One of the main benefits is that CBD sleep products are not psychoactive.

CBD sleep products can promote better sleep without the side effects of pharmaceuticals. These products are also known for their anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties, making them a great alternative to many over-the-counter medicines. CBD comes from hemp oil, a cousin of marijuana, but lacks THC, which causes the psychoactive “high” people normally associate with cannabis.

Although CBD is not federally legal in the US, it is legal in most US states. Products like CBD oil, CBD vape oil, CBD capsules, CBD edibles, and CBD gummies are available to purchase online or at many local stores. As a result, more and more people turn to CBD to help with sleep and other ailments.

The Top 4 Companies that Produce CBD Sleep Products

MedterraCBD

Medterra CBD offers CBD oils, topicals, and CBD capsules with multiple benefits, including improving sleep cycles. Some of the products include:

CBD Sleep Tight Gummies – These gummies have over time shown effects to make you fall asleep faster, sleep deeply and wake up feeling refreshed. They come in a pack of 30 THC-free, strawberry-flavored 25 mg or 50 mg vegan gummies. You should take one gummy an hour before bedtime for a better sleep cycle.

True Full Spectrum™ Deep Sleep CBD Gummies – This version of the Medterra gummies contains 2 mg of THC. THC, minor cannabinoids, and melatonin combine with CBD to give you a more impactful CBD nighttime experience. They are sold as thirty 25 mg gummies in mixed berry flavor. Take one gummy an hour before bedtime.

Liposomal CBD + Nighttime Capsules – Liposomal technology preserves the nutrients in the capsule. It makes them 17 times more bioavailable and ten times more absorbable than other CBD preparations. These 25 mg capsules are unflavored and have proven efficient in giving you deeper sleep and relaxation.

You can select melatonin or non-melatonin variations of each of Medterra’s products.

CaniBrands

CaniBrands is another company that produces CBD sleep products. The products are fast-acting and enhance recovery, mental focus and better sleep by combining melatonin and sleep-inducing herbs. They include:

Cani Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Oil 1500 mg- This oil comes in mint flavor. You ingest it by dropping it beneath your tongue and holding it for 30 seconds before you swallow for it to be absorbed. Mixing it with your tea is also an option. In addition, each bottle contains 30 mg of melatonin.

Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Oral Spray 250 mg- This spray is easy to administer and has a mint flavor. The vegan spray by CaniBrands gives you immediate effects to boost your sleep. You use it orally, inside your cheek, or below your tongue. 90% of the content of oral sprays gets absorbed in less than half a minute. It contains 5HTP, which increases serotonin levels, causing relaxation.

Cani-Sleep Broad Spectrum CBD Softgels 750 mg – The soft gel masks the taste of hemp extracts. With 90 mg of melatonin per bottle of 30 soft gels, your sleep cycles get regulated and you’ll notice a difference in the quality and quantity of sleep when you take the softgels 30 minutes before bedtime.

You can find all their products on canibrands.com. Other CaniBrands products available include Cani-Boost for energy, Cani-Mend for pain and recovery and Cani-Fresh for stress relief and relaxation. They are all gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan.

CBDMd

CBDMd is another company that specializes in pure CBD extracts to make products for the entire family. The sleep products under CBDmd have the label ‘CBD PM.’ The company’s website lists its top products for sleep as:

CBD PM Tincture for sleep – Comes in 500 mg and 1500 mg concentrations, with mint and mixed berry flavor. A half-full dropper of the tincture works well when taken 30 minutes before bedtime.

CBD PM Softgels – Each pack has 30 capsules varying in concentrations including 500 mg, 1000 mg, and 1500 mg per bottle. They are flavorless and fortified with vitamin E. You swallow these soft gels with water.

CBD Bath Salts for Sleep – A combination of hemp extracts, Himalayan pink salt, Dead Sea Salt, Epsom salt and melatonin help improve your sleep after a bath. Unlike bath bombs, you can adjust the number of ingredients in your CBD product while using bath salts.

ZebraCBD

CBD products can help with insomnia, stress, and anxiety. ZebraCBD has different formulations depending on an individual’s needs, sourcing hemp extracts from Oregon and Kentucky. The products are nonaddictive, vegan and easy to use for a whole night’s rest. For example:

CBD Sleep Support Tablets – These pills come in a pack of 30 that you can swallow with water. They contain L-theanine and premium CBD oil to relax your mind and improve your sleep cycles.

CBD +CBN Sleep Support Gummies – Each lime flavored gummy packs 15 mg CBD and 15 mg CBN. They are discrete and they give you restorative sleep from the CBN formulation.

CBD Oil Full Spectrum Blend – ZebraCBD packs CBD oils in natural and mint flavors of 750 mg and 1500 mg. This full spectrum blend helps you stay focused, brightens your mood, reduces muscle inflammation, and regulates sleep. You take it using a dropper under the tongue.

Final Words

CBD is safe and does not cause any known side effects in humans. This property makes it a desirable and natural sleep aid option for many people who need help sleeping better at night.

There are many options from CBD companies that make more CBD sleep products, including CBD-infused bath bombs and CBD skincare products like CBD lotions and oils. Visit these four companies for products with CBD oil infused with other ingredients to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.